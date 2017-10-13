Jobs won't be far away as first sod turned on CQUni project

A CROWD gathered at CQUniversity's Gladstone Marina campus to celebrate the turning of the first sod of a multi-million dollar project.

The project, which includes the construction of a state-of-the-art TAFE Trades Training Centre, comes with a $12.5 million price tag.

It will be funded largely by the Federal Government which is providing $10 million through the Community Development Grants Program. The university itself will contribute $2.5 million.

CQ University vice-chancellor, Professor Scott Bowman said the turning of the first sod, yesterday morning, marked a major milestone for the university and for Gladstone too.

He said that once the facility was built, Gladstone would be the only region in Queensland where all levels of post-school education and training were delivered on the one site.

After the sod-turning ceremony, CQUniversity announced Australia Pacific LNG would provide $550,000 to the university for a state-of-the art science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) hub.

The hub will be accessible to the general public.

The project outcomes will be a STEM facility and equipment and the delivery of an education program aimed at up-skilling teachers in STEM subjects.

Australia Pacific LNG CEO Warwick King said: "We are delighted to work with CQUniversity to bring this facility to the Gladstone community.”

Federal member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd and Gladstone Regional Council mayor Matt Burnett, attended the event.

Mr O'Dowd said the Trades Training Centre project (which will also include hair and beauty salons for vocational training), was a vital project for the region.

"It is marvellous to see the project reach this milestone and even better to see that local jobs will be created during the construction,” he said.

Mr O'Dowd said the project was expected to deliver 150 construction jobs and create a further 100 jobs "associated with the project”.

Professor Bowman said the university had worked hard to make the campus expansion a reality in recognition of the fact that the current training facilities were "sub-standard”.

"This facility will allow us to transform the delivery of education and training in Gladstone and makes it possible for us to provide the people of Gladstone with more options than ever before when it comes to study pathways and articulation between all levels of study,” he said.

"It's really important that we upgrade the training facilities in Gladstone, it is one of the most important industrial hubs in the country.”

Once the project is completed, all staff and students currently based at the university's Derby St campus will be relocated to the Marina campus.