Jobs up for grabs as bowling alley nears completion

Central Lane Hotel is now looking for staff to work at the bowling alley, which is expected to open in April. ​

Gladstone’s newest bowling alley is one step closer to opening, with Central Lane Hotel now looking for staff to work at the establishment.

Construction for the $4 million redevelopment started in November 2020, and the facility is expected to open in April.

The redevelopment includes a redesign of the ground floor level including the existing gaming area, a new outdoor bar area, a new back of house area, new fit-out upstairs, four AMF bowling lanes and associated infrastructure and carpark.



Central Lane Hotel recently advertised job openings for front of house, back of house and “everything in between” roles.

The new bowling alley would be Gladstone’s only bowling alley since the bowling centre at Gladstone-Benaraby Rd closed in July 2012.

Those interested can send their resume to manager@clhotel.com.au.