Jobs slashed at major Coast food manufacturer

SENIOR executives have confirmed job cuts have been made in one of the region's most prominent food production companies.

Seventeen jobs have been slashed at Palmwoods-based Gourmet Garden.

Jobs have been slashed at Palmwoods’ Gourmet Garden Factory. Photo: Warren Lynam

McCormick Foods Australia managing director Paris Golden said "changes in the business environment and our operations have made it necessary to realign our staffing requirements".

"Regrettably, this alignment impacts 17 roles in production, maintenance and quality departments," Mr Golden said.

Concerned staff contacted the Daily earlier this week, fearing widespread job losses, but Mr Golden said there were "no more planned".

BOSS: McCormick Foods Australia managing director Paris Golden. Photo: Contributed

He said Australia was an important market for McCormick, and they remained "committed to continued growth for Gourmet Garden in Australia and overseas markets".

"Our long and proud history here spans five decades, and includes some of the country's most iconic and innovative brands," Mr Golden said.

Gourmet Garden Factory, Palmwoods. Photo: Warren Lynam

McCormick bought the Palmwoods-based company in May, 2016, in a reported $150 million deal.

It was reported at the time the company employed about 150 people.