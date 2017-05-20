Bowen Basin jobs package gets the go-ahead

ALMOST a year after it was announced, the $30 million Bowen Basin Regional Jobs and Investment Package is about to be thrown open to applications.

Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash announced yesterday the package would be accepting applications from May 31, following the publication of the local committee's Bowen Basin Local Investment Plan.

"I thank the Bowen Basin Local Planning Committee for their hard work," Mrs Nash said.

"Their plan is based on local knowledge of the Bowen Basin region.

"This is a great opportunity for the communities of the Bowen Basin to submit applications for key projects that will boost the local economy and create jobs."

READ MORE | Jobs package

>> Zero spent on $30 million Bowen Basin jobs package

>> LNP announces $30 million Bowen Basin jobs package

A spokesperson for Federal Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd last week said the package had not progressed "as quickly as Mr O'Dowd would have liked", but said there were always processes to go through when governments needed to spend significant amounts of money.

Yesterday, Mr O'Dowd said the Coalition aimed to create more jobs and export opportunities through the package.

"We aim to harness the broad range of skills in the Bowen Basin to create more jobs, and I look forward to seeing what applications are put forward," he said.

The funding will be available across three streams - local infrastructure, business innovation, and skills and training.

The Bowen Basin package is the largest of ten pilot programs announced before last year's election that will be rolled out across rural and regional Australia.

For more information or to register your interest click here.