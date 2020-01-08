Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ally is opening at Stockland Gladstone
Ally is opening at Stockland Gladstone
News

Jobs on offer but open date uncertain for new shop

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOME may have noticed an empty shopping centre store has been filled with women’s clothing recently.

Ally Fashion moved into the space next to Coles at Stockland Gladstone just before Christmas.

The fashion retailer has more than 140 stores across Australia and stocks clothing for young women.

But while the store is already filled with stock, it is uncertain when it will open.

A company spokeswoman said due to unforeseen circumstances the store will not open this week, as previously thought.

She said it “could be a while”, with an opening date not yet set for the store.

The company has advertised two positions for its Gladstone store on LinkedIn and Indeed.com, a full-time casual store assistant and a part-time sales assistant.

The advertisements said the company was looking for “fun and vibrant” team members with a flexibility to work on a rotational weekend roster including late night trade.

Ally Fashion is one of four new stores opening at the west mall, joining Kmart and Coles.

Smokemart was the first new arrival, opening at the west mall in early December.

Ally is opening at Stockland Gladstone
Ally is opening at Stockland Gladstone
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Industry giant lends helping hand

        premium_icon Industry giant lends helping hand

        News An industry giant lent a “helping hand” to a non-for-profit organisation by donating desktop computers last week.

        Child in hospital after electric shock

        premium_icon Child in hospital after electric shock

        News A SCHOOL-AGED girl was taken to hospital after an electric shock in West Gladstone...

        WORLD LEADING: Biggest year yet for LNG

        premium_icon WORLD LEADING: Biggest year yet for LNG

        Business GLADSTONE is on track to become a world leader as a liquefied natural gas port...

        ’Kind soul’: Tributes flow for Fabio

        premium_icon ’Kind soul’: Tributes flow for Fabio

        News A Go Fund Me page which was set up to help support the family with funeral costs...