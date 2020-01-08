Jobs on offer but open date uncertain for new shop

SOME may have noticed an empty shopping centre store has been filled with women’s clothing recently.

Ally Fashion moved into the space next to Coles at Stockland Gladstone just before Christmas.

The fashion retailer has more than 140 stores across Australia and stocks clothing for young women.

But while the store is already filled with stock, it is uncertain when it will open.

A company spokeswoman said due to unforeseen circumstances the store will not open this week, as previously thought.

She said it “could be a while”, with an opening date not yet set for the store.

The company has advertised two positions for its Gladstone store on LinkedIn and Indeed.com, a full-time casual store assistant and a part-time sales assistant.

The advertisements said the company was looking for “fun and vibrant” team members with a flexibility to work on a rotational weekend roster including late night trade.

Ally Fashion is one of four new stores opening at the west mall, joining Kmart and Coles.

Smokemart was the first new arrival, opening at the west mall in early December.