JOBS LIST: 65 jobs you can apply for right now

With unemployment still a major issue in Gladstone, The Observer has teamed up with Gladstone Region councillor Cindi Bush to publish a regular list of jobs that are available right now.
Cr Bush, who compiles the list each week, said she encouraged everyone to share the list on social media and tag or share with a mate who may be looking for work.
"Please check the closing date of the job offer before sending your resume," she reminded anyone looking to apply.
"Businesses are welcome to message me with jobs they may have available."
You can email Cr Bush at cindi.bush@gladstone.qld.gov.au.
LIST | JOBS IN THE GLADSTONE REGION
1. PERSONAL BANKING ADVISOR
Westpac Gladstone
https://westpac.taleo.net/careersection/westpac/jobdetail.ftl?job=ROC00264&tz=GMT%2B10%3A00
2. CIVIL / STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING CO OP STUDENT
Gladstone Ports Corporation
http://www.gpcl.com.au/SiteAssets/Careers/GPC_Position_Description_for_Co-op_Civil_Structural_Engineer.pdf
3. HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER
Gladstone Community Linking Agency Gladstone
http://www.gcla.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/24174447_539975333019681_319383429683991439_n.png
4. CASUAL SUPPORT WORKERS
Gladstone Community Linking Agency
http://www.gcla.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/22491478_522672344749980_2406345390287804174_n.png
5. RECRUITMENT, TRAINING & ASSESSMENT OFFICER
Anglicare Gladstone
https://www.anglicarecq.org.au/job/recruitment-training-assessment-officer-gladstone/
6. RESIDENTIAL SUPPORT OFFICERS
Anglicare Gladstone
https://www.anglicarecq.org.au/job/residential-support-workers-rockhampton-gladstone/
7. SITE ADMINISTRATOR
Decmil Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35011532?pos=6&tier=no_tier&type=standout&userqueryid=161094050104052312
8. SUPERVISOR MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE
NRG Gladstone
http://www.nrggos.com.au/careers/vacancies/#op-223183-supervisor-mechanical-maintenance-
9. PROJECT ENGINEERS
Aestec Services Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/project-engineers/
10. TRADES PEOPLE & SUPERVISORS
Aestec Services Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/trades-people-supervisors/
11. POLY WELDERS
Aestec Services Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/poly-welders/
12. EARTH MOVING OPERATORS
Aestec Services Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/earth-moving-operators/
13. FULL TIME SALES CONSULTANT
Gladstone Motor Wrecking Co (RACQ) Gladstone
http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/gladstone-motor-wrecking-company-pty-ltd-trading-as-racq-gladstone-central-queensland-australia-12-full-time-sales-consultant/
14. APPRENTICE CHEF FOR COUNTRY PUB
Private Advertiser Gladstone Region
https://www.gumtree.com.au/s-ad/gladstone/chef-cook/apprentice-chef-for-country-pub/1167556441
15. SEASONAL CASUAL RETAIL TEAM MEMBERS
BCF Gladstone
http://careers.pageuppeople.com/437/caw/en/job/843225/seasonal-casuals-bcf-emerald
16. DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKERS
Multicap Gladstone
http://applynow.net.au/jobs/M590-disability-support-workers-gladstone
17. TEAM LEADER
Multicap Gladstone
http://applynow.net.au/jobs/M668-team-leader-gladstone
18. RETAIL CASUAL TEAM MEMBER
Spendless Shoes Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=feb8999b20f1475a&tk=1c0cn8k9f835cfmj&from=company
19. MECHANICAL SUPERVISOR
Randstad Gladstone
https://www.randstad.com.au/jobs/mechanical-supervisor_gladstone_14125279/?utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=Indeed
20. BRANCH MANAGER
Veolia Gladstone
https://www.veolia.com/anz/search-and-apply
21. ARTICULATED DUMP TRUCK OPERATOR
C & L Plant Hire Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/job/articulated-dump-truck-operator-37c35f63560be8e4
22. YARD HAND
Aggreko Gladstone
https://www.aggreko.com/en-au/careers
23. CIVIL SUPERVISOR
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3668486/title/Civil-Supervisor
24. FULL TIME STORE MANAGER
Subway Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/job/store-manager-full-time-50e9ede07c07b90b
25. SANDWICH ARTIST
Subway Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/job/subway-sandwich-artist-3b068e71c55cfadd
26. SALES & ADMINISTRATION OFFICER
Bay Turf Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/job/sales-administration-officer-5fa5784c42e97953
27. CHRISTIAN EARLY CHILDHOOD - KINDY ASSISTANT
Trinity College Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35000451?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
28. KITCHEN ATTENDANT
Oaks Hotels & Resorts Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35008068?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
30. COURT SUPPORT OFFICER (IDENTIFIED POSITION)
Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Legal Service Gladstone
https://aurecruitment.actionhrm.com/myrecruit/newApplicationWizard.htm?pc=C10OleXeczkYubh6FqRhcwxx&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
31. STORES / WAREHOUSE OFFICER
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34989256?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
32. ASBESTOS WORKERS
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34988624?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
33. CLINICAL NURSE
CQ Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drug Service Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-GL7K261644
34. SECONDARY TEACHER JR MATHS & BUSINESS
Tannum Sands State High School
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-CQR260594-17
35. YOUTH WORKER
Dept Justice Gladstone
https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-261832-17
36. SENIOR CASE WORKER
Uniting Care Gladstone
https://erecruit1.mercury.com.au/UCCQld/ViewPosition.aspx?id=JJOb7ZbY0Jg%3D&jbc=ere
37. OPERATOR
Toxfree Gladstone
http://www.toxfree.com.au/jobs/operator-2/
38. MECHANICAL TRADESPERSON
Workpac Gladstone
https://www.workpac.com/trades-and-services-jobs/mechanical-tradesperson/1465175?utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
39. PIGGING TECHNICIAN / VACUUM TRUCK OPERATOR
Workpac Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34988723?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
40. QUALITY ADVISOR
Affinity Education Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35011487?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
41. PIPE WELDERS, RIGGERS, DOGGERS, CRANE OPERATORS & TRADE ASSISTANTS
Walz Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34980795?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
42. BOILERMAKER
Intowork Gladstone
http://www.aplitrak.com/?adid=ZGViZC4zODI0Mi42OTgyQGN0Y3FsZGF1LmFwbGl0cmFrLmNvbQ&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
43. TRADE QUALIFIED BAKER
Coles Gladstone
http://search.colescareers.com.au/cw/en/job/623954/trade-qualified-baker?source=JSK&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
44. QUALIFIED BAKER
Woolworths Kirkwood Gladstone
https://career10.successfactors.com/career?career_ns=job_listing&company=Woolworths&navBarLevel=JOB_SEARCH&rcm_site_locale=en_GB&career_job_req_id=226433
45. FOOD SERVICE TEAM MEMBER
KFC Gladstone
http://applynow.net.au/jobs/KFC1277-food-service-team-member-gladstone
46. CUSTOMER SERVICE TEAM MEMBER
KFC Gladstone
http://applynow.net.au/jobs/KFC1278-customer-service-team-member-gladstone
47. SERVICES / INVENTORY PLANNER
The Response Centre Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34965687?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
48. CASUAL EDUCATORS
Affinity Group Boyne Island
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34988274?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
49. SURVEYOR
JFP Urban Consultants Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34972865?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
50. EARLY CHILDHOOD TEACHER
Community Kids Clinton Park Early Education Centre Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35004004?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
51. ELECTRICAL ENGINEER
Rio Tinto Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34984565?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
52. REFRIGERATION MECHANIC
Engage Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34998980?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
53. CHRISTIAN EDUCATOR PRIMARY TEACHER YR 6
Trinity College Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34999182?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
54. DIESEL FITTER
McCosker Contracting Gladstone
http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3692348/title/Diesel-Fitter
55. PHYSIOTHERAPIST
Hands On Physiotherapy Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34966001?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
56. CIVIL ENGINEER STRUCTURAL
QAL Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34974153?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
57. APPRENTICESHIP - PANEL BEATER
MRAEL Gladstone
https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280643169?context=a2ae2fc1-e8bd-4d4c-9f8b-7d184f523bfd&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
58. MC LINEHAUL TRUCK DRIVER
Rocky's Own Yarwun Depot
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34991617?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau
59. SUPPORT WORKER
Community Solutions Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35001049?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3478154
60. INTENSIVE CASE MANAGER
CoAct Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34997259?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3365698
61. MECHANICAL ESTIMATOR / CAD DRAFTSMAN
Global Manufacturing Group Gladstone
https://www.seek.com.au/job/34979054?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3491023
62. CASUAL CAFE ALL ROUNDER
1770 Private Advertiser 1770/Agnes Water
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35015419?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-3650034
63. FULL TIME COOK
Private Advertiser 1770/Agnes Water
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35012195?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-3792388
64. PARTNERS IN RECOVERY SUPPORT FACILLITATOR
Impact Community Services Agnes Water
https://www.seek.com.au/job/35009345?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-3880552
65. CUSTOMER SUPPORT REPRESENTATIVE (ABORIGINAL IDENTIFIED)
Newstart Gladstone
https://au.indeed.com/job/customer-support-representative-aboriginal-identified-4027cdd71057e5f4