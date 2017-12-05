JOBS LIST: 65 jobs you can apply for right now

ON THE HUNT: Here are 65 jobs you can apply for right now.

ON THE HUNT: Here are 65 jobs you can apply for right now. Keagan Elder

With unemployment still a major issue in Gladstone, The Observer has teamed up with Gladstone Region councillor Cindi Bush to publish a regular list of jobs that are available right now.

Cr Bush, who compiles the list each week, said she encouraged everyone to share the list on social media and tag or share with a mate who may be looking for work.

"Please check the closing date of the job offer before sending your resume," she reminded anyone looking to apply.

"Businesses are welcome to message me with jobs they may have available."

You can email Cr Bush at cindi.bush@gladstone.qld.gov.au.

LIST | JOBS IN THE GLADSTONE REGION

1. PERSONAL BANKING ADVISOR

Westpac Gladstone

https://westpac.taleo.net/careersection/westpac/jobdetail.ftl?job=ROC00264&tz=GMT%2B10%3A00

2. CIVIL / STRUCTURAL ENGINEERING CO OP STUDENT

Gladstone Ports Corporation

http://www.gpcl.com.au/SiteAssets/Careers/GPC_Position_Description_for_Co-op_Civil_Structural_Engineer.pdf

3. HUMAN RESOURCES OFFICER

Gladstone Community Linking Agency Gladstone

http://www.gcla.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/24174447_539975333019681_319383429683991439_n.png

4. CASUAL SUPPORT WORKERS

Gladstone Community Linking Agency

http://www.gcla.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/22491478_522672344749980_2406345390287804174_n.png

5. RECRUITMENT, TRAINING & ASSESSMENT OFFICER

Anglicare Gladstone

https://www.anglicarecq.org.au/job/recruitment-training-assessment-officer-gladstone/

6. RESIDENTIAL SUPPORT OFFICERS

Anglicare Gladstone

https://www.anglicarecq.org.au/job/residential-support-workers-rockhampton-gladstone/

7. SITE ADMINISTRATOR

Decmil Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35011532?pos=6&tier=no_tier&type=standout&userqueryid=161094050104052312

8. SUPERVISOR MECHANICAL MAINTENANCE

NRG Gladstone

http://www.nrggos.com.au/careers/vacancies/#op-223183-supervisor-mechanical-maintenance-

9. PROJECT ENGINEERS

Aestec Services Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/project-engineers/

10. TRADES PEOPLE & SUPERVISORS

Aestec Services Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/trades-people-supervisors/

11. POLY WELDERS

Aestec Services Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/poly-welders/

12. EARTH MOVING OPERATORS

Aestec Services Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/earth-moving-operators/

13. FULL TIME SALES CONSULTANT

Gladstone Motor Wrecking Co (RACQ) Gladstone

http://www.gladstonejob.com.au/job/gladstone-motor-wrecking-company-pty-ltd-trading-as-racq-gladstone-central-queensland-australia-12-full-time-sales-consultant/

14. APPRENTICE CHEF FOR COUNTRY PUB

Private Advertiser Gladstone Region

https://www.gumtree.com.au/s-ad/gladstone/chef-cook/apprentice-chef-for-country-pub/1167556441

15. SEASONAL CASUAL RETAIL TEAM MEMBERS

BCF Gladstone

http://careers.pageuppeople.com/437/caw/en/job/843225/seasonal-casuals-bcf-emerald

16. DISABILITY SUPPORT WORKERS

Multicap Gladstone

http://applynow.net.au/jobs/M590-disability-support-workers-gladstone

17. TEAM LEADER

Multicap Gladstone

http://applynow.net.au/jobs/M668-team-leader-gladstone

18. RETAIL CASUAL TEAM MEMBER

Spendless Shoes Gladstone

https://au.indeed.com/viewjob?jk=feb8999b20f1475a&tk=1c0cn8k9f835cfmj&from=company

19. MECHANICAL SUPERVISOR

Randstad Gladstone

https://www.randstad.com.au/jobs/mechanical-supervisor_gladstone_14125279/?utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=Indeed

20. BRANCH MANAGER

Veolia Gladstone

https://www.veolia.com/anz/search-and-apply

21. ARTICULATED DUMP TRUCK OPERATOR

C & L Plant Hire Gladstone

https://au.indeed.com/job/articulated-dump-truck-operator-37c35f63560be8e4

22. YARD HAND

Aggreko Gladstone

https://www.aggreko.com/en-au/careers

23. CIVIL SUPERVISOR

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3668486/title/Civil-Supervisor

24. FULL TIME STORE MANAGER

Subway Gladstone

https://au.indeed.com/job/store-manager-full-time-50e9ede07c07b90b

25. SANDWICH ARTIST

Subway Gladstone

https://au.indeed.com/job/subway-sandwich-artist-3b068e71c55cfadd

26. SALES & ADMINISTRATION OFFICER

Bay Turf Gladstone

https://au.indeed.com/job/sales-administration-officer-5fa5784c42e97953

27. CHRISTIAN EARLY CHILDHOOD - KINDY ASSISTANT

Trinity College Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35000451?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

28. KITCHEN ATTENDANT

Oaks Hotels & Resorts Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35008068?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

30. COURT SUPPORT OFFICER (IDENTIFIED POSITION)

Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Legal Service Gladstone

https://aurecruitment.actionhrm.com/myrecruit/newApplicationWizard.htm?pc=C10OleXeczkYubh6FqRhcwxx&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

31. STORES / WAREHOUSE OFFICER

Engage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34989256?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

32. ASBESTOS WORKERS

Engage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34988624?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

33. CLINICAL NURSE

CQ Mental Health, Alcohol and Other Drug Service Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-GL7K261644

34. SECONDARY TEACHER JR MATHS & BUSINESS

Tannum Sands State High School

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-CQR260594-17

35. YOUTH WORKER

Dept Justice Gladstone

https://smartjobs.qld.gov.au/jobs/QLD-261832-17

36. SENIOR CASE WORKER

Uniting Care Gladstone

https://erecruit1.mercury.com.au/UCCQld/ViewPosition.aspx?id=JJOb7ZbY0Jg%3D&jbc=ere

37. OPERATOR

Toxfree Gladstone

http://www.toxfree.com.au/jobs/operator-2/

38. MECHANICAL TRADESPERSON

Workpac Gladstone

https://www.workpac.com/trades-and-services-jobs/mechanical-tradesperson/1465175?utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

39. PIGGING TECHNICIAN / VACUUM TRUCK OPERATOR

Workpac Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34988723?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

40. QUALITY ADVISOR

Affinity Education Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35011487?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

41. PIPE WELDERS, RIGGERS, DOGGERS, CRANE OPERATORS & TRADE ASSISTANTS

Walz Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34980795?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

42. BOILERMAKER

Intowork Gladstone

http://www.aplitrak.com/?adid=ZGViZC4zODI0Mi42OTgyQGN0Y3FsZGF1LmFwbGl0cmFrLmNvbQ&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

43. TRADE QUALIFIED BAKER

Coles Gladstone

http://search.colescareers.com.au/cw/en/job/623954/trade-qualified-baker?source=JSK&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

44. QUALIFIED BAKER

Woolworths Kirkwood Gladstone

https://career10.successfactors.com/career?career_ns=job_listing&company=Woolworths&navBarLevel=JOB_SEARCH&rcm_site_locale=en_GB&career_job_req_id=226433

45. FOOD SERVICE TEAM MEMBER

KFC Gladstone

http://applynow.net.au/jobs/KFC1277-food-service-team-member-gladstone

46. CUSTOMER SERVICE TEAM MEMBER

KFC Gladstone

http://applynow.net.au/jobs/KFC1278-customer-service-team-member-gladstone

47. SERVICES / INVENTORY PLANNER

The Response Centre Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34965687?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

48. CASUAL EDUCATORS

Affinity Group Boyne Island

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34988274?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

49. SURVEYOR

JFP Urban Consultants Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34972865?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

50. EARLY CHILDHOOD TEACHER

Community Kids Clinton Park Early Education Centre Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35004004?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

51. ELECTRICAL ENGINEER

Rio Tinto Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34984565?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

52. REFRIGERATION MECHANIC

Engage Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34998980?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

53. CHRISTIAN EDUCATOR PRIMARY TEACHER YR 6

Trinity College Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34999182?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

54. DIESEL FITTER

McCosker Contracting Gladstone

http://mccosker.recruitmenthub.com.au/Vacancies/3692348/title/Diesel-Fitter

55. PHYSIOTHERAPIST

Hands On Physiotherapy Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34966001?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

56. CIVIL ENGINEER STRUCTURAL

QAL Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34974153?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

57. APPRENTICESHIP - PANEL BEATER

MRAEL Gladstone

https://jobsearch.gov.au/job/view/details/2280643169?context=a2ae2fc1-e8bd-4d4c-9f8b-7d184f523bfd&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

58. MC LINEHAUL TRUCK DRIVER

Rocky's Own Yarwun Depot

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34991617?tracking=ILC-S%2AAU%2A-JOR-Referrer-4324&utm_campaign=joraau&utm_medium=organic&utm_source=joraau

59. SUPPORT WORKER

Community Solutions Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35001049?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3478154

60. INTENSIVE CASE MANAGER

CoAct Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34997259?type=standout&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3365698

61. MECHANICAL ESTIMATOR / CAD DRAFTSMAN

Global Manufacturing Group Gladstone

https://www.seek.com.au/job/34979054?type=standard&userqueryid=1e24d5269276a68b3cad8b56de20d1b2-3491023

62. CASUAL CAFE ALL ROUNDER

1770 Private Advertiser 1770/Agnes Water

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35015419?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-3650034

63. FULL TIME COOK

Private Advertiser 1770/Agnes Water

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35012195?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-3792388

64. PARTNERS IN RECOVERY SUPPORT FACILLITATOR

Impact Community Services Agnes Water

https://www.seek.com.au/job/35009345?type=standard&userqueryid=e713538b834146ebb8169ae3bfb1fb62-3880552

65. CUSTOMER SUPPORT REPRESENTATIVE (ABORIGINAL IDENTIFIED)

Newstart Gladstone

https://au.indeed.com/job/customer-support-representative-aboriginal-identified-4027cdd71057e5f4