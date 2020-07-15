Menu
Jobs, industry and port key policies for LNP candidate

Rodney Stevens
15th Jul 2020 10:50 AM
FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd and Queensland Senator Matt Canavan have endorsed Ron Harding as the LNP candidate for Gladstone.

Mr Harding, owner of CQ Tools for 25 years, is a well known public figure in the Gladstone region.

He will take on Labor incumbent member Glenn Butcher at the October 31 poll.

Mr Butcher currently has a handsome margin, and Mr Harding will campaign on a platform based on jobs and apprenticeships, industry, expanding the port and freight.

Mr O'Dowd said he had known Mr Harding for 25 years and was right behind his push to improve the city of Gladstone.

A ringing endorsement for Mr Harding has also come from LNP leader Deb Frecklington.

An engineer, Mr Harding did his training at the Royal Australian Navy's Garden Island dock in Sydney.

