Jobs impact sends shockwave through council staff

PLANNING: Greater efficiencies will be introduced into council's planning processes.

THIS week, 113 of Gladstone Regional Council's staff met one-on-one with a general manager to hear about planned impacts to their job.

The meetings have sent a shockwave through council employees who fear for their security and their future.

Before breakfast, The Observer had received two emails saying 100 people were being sacked.

Chief executive, Roslyn Baker insists no-one has been sacked but has announced a major transformation to the council's organisational structure.

In a frank and open discussion, she acknowledged that inefficiencies were rife and outlined her plans to future proof the organisation and its workforce.

In a restructure expected to be implemented by the end of July, Ms Baker said the organisational structure would be delayered and services would be centralised.

In the process, 113 people will have their current role impacted, 33 current vacancies will not be filled and 127 new positions will be created.

80 per cent of those will only be offered internally.

Gladstone Regional Council CEO, Roslyn Baker Christine McKee

"No impacts will be put into place until we've run through a very in-depth recruitment process," Ms Baker said yesterday.

"No-one has been sacked or asked to leave. We're in consultation with staff at the moment.

"Many of those impacted roles will be put out for voluntary redundancy first and that will also minimise any impact on those who stay."

Once complete, GRC will need 15 less people across the organisation.

Middle management and supervisory positions are most likely to be affected.

"We have layers and layers of management with a one to one reporting relationship," Ms Baker said.

"One manager, one supervisor, one coordinator and one front line manager to manage one staff member at the end of that is four layers of management for one or two employees."

She said people in those management positions would be offered technical or frontline positions.

"They won't be paid management rates but will reclassified to the highest band they can be," she said.