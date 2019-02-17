JOBS: How to become involved in ED construction

Woollam Constructions managing director Craig Percival, CQ Health executive director for Gladstone and Banana Shire Sandy Munro, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson 'turn the sod' on Gladstone's new $42 million emergency department.

Woollam Constructions managing director Craig Percival, CQ Health executive director for Gladstone and Banana Shire Sandy Munro, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson 'turn the sod' on Gladstone's new $42 million emergency department. Matt Taylor GLA070219SODT

LOCAL contractors wanting to become involved in the construction of Gladstone Hospital's new Emergency Department are encouraged to attend a contractor information evening.

Contractor Woollam Constructions set up its site offices at the hospital last week and has begun initial trench work.

Woollam Constructions is partnering with CQ Health and the Queensland Government to construct the $42million ED.

The company is looking to connect with the local supply chain to deliver the project, which is expected to be finished by mid next year.

It will hold a project information evening so Gladstone businesses can meet its local team and find out how they can become involved.

For further information and to register your interest email katie.m@woollamconstructions.com.au or contact 1300966552 by Monday.

DETAILS

When: Wednesday, February 20

Start: 4.45pm registration for 5pm presentation

Finish: 7.30pm

Venue: Reef Hotel, 38 Goondoon St, Gladstone.