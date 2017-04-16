Jobs Gladstone people can apply for now

Here are plenty of jobs you can apply for now in the Gladstone region.

Vac Group is looking for truck operators to work from their Ambrose yard.

MR or HR truck licence, a "can do" attitude and WHS card are essential to get the job.

There are several roles available with an immediate start date. Applications open this month.

Apply here.

ANZ are looking for a casual service consultant for Gladstone.

"As a Service Consultant, you will provide excellent customer service by ensuring that customer's needs are identified and met along with contributing to the achievement of branch targets for products and service referrals," the job ad reads.

"This role will see you dealing with customer enquiries face to face, building a positive relationship with each customer and referring sales opportunities."

The bank is working on opening a new "high tech" branch at the former Dick Smith building on Herbert St.

Apply here.

Cape Australia is seeking expressions of interest for scaffolders for upcoming opportunities in Gladstone.

People must have a High Risk Work Licence with advanced Scaffolding/Rigging, a minimum of five years' experience in oil and gas or similar shutdown environment, extensive experience in scaffolding/rigging, Construction Industry White Card, Working at Heights Certificate and a commitment to health, safety, community and environment.

Apply at www.capeplc.com.

There are a number of jobs going with Gladstone Regional Council at the moment.

The council needs an engineer, a gatehouse attendant, a local laws coordinator, an events host, a labourer, a parks labourer, an environmental advisor and an environmental health supervisor.

Apply here.

Lendlease is on the hunt for tradies in the Gladstone region for shut-down work.

The shut-down, to begin in August at the Callide Power Station, will see an influx of jobs made available over six weeks.

Apply at www.lendlease.com/careers.

More information here.

McElligotts wants experienced blaster/painters, scaffolders and supervisors for on-going maintenance and contract projects within the Gladstone region.

Apply here.