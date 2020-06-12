‘Jobs for locals’: Airport secures $5m deal

GLADSTONE Airport will benefit from a $5 million regional airport package announched by the State Government.

GLADSTONE Airport will benefit from a $5 million regional airport package announched by the State Government.

GLADSTONE Airport will benefit from a $5 million regional airport package announced by the State Government today.

Manufacturing Minister and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said Gladstone was one of 15 airports around the state to secure intrastate flights to the region.

“We’re doing everything we can to fast-track Gladstone’s economic recovery and create jobs for locals,” he said.

“We’ve invested more in flights than any government in Queensland’s history because we understand that flights mean jobs for locals.”

The package will assist airlines with marketing and bringing more passengers to regional Queensland.

“The flow-on benefits for our community could be ­massive – providing a real boost for local businesses at a time they need it most,” he said.

It is understood the amount Gladstone Airport will receive has not been confirmed.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the package could support 1500-1600 jobs per year over a three-year period, with each flight tipped to generate up to 50 jobs along the supply chain.

“We know that tourism operators right across the state are hurting due to COVID-19,” she said.

“This funding will allow thousands more Queenslanders to explore their own state and could pump millions of dollars into communities like Gladstone that rely on tourism.”