Our multi-million dollar projects creating jobs 'right now'

Tegan Annett
21st Feb 2017 9:38 AM

FOUR Gladstone projects have taken a share in $6 million of funding to help deliver more jobs for our region after the State Government opened its purse for the Works for Queensland program.

A new all-abilities park, improvements to the Mount Larcom community recreation precinct and a facelift to the park at Agnes Water's main beach have all received funding as part of the $200 million program.

But at the heart of this program, behind the face lifts and expansions, is job-creation.

Gladstone Mayor Matt Burnett said the program would have an immediate impact for locals.

"This funding will not only provide a much needed boost to the local economy but also reduce the cost to Gladstone Region ratepayers," Cr Burnett said.

"The Lions Park project, as far as we are aware, is an Australian-first all aged, all abilities sensory park, extending our all-inclusive approach to the provision of community facilities."

Gladstone Regional Council's projects for its $6 million allocation include:

  • $3.3 million for the Lions Park upgrade
  • $981,000 for the Tom Jeffery Park with new showering facilities and Surf Life Saving Queensland first aid room
  • $210,000 for new facilities at the Mount Larcom community recreation hub such as a children's play park, outdoor exercise equipment, outdoor furniture and community garden
  • $1.49 million for sealing dirt roads to reduce maintenance costs, improve air quality for nearby residents, and increase road safety

Gladstone MP and assistant minister for infrastructure Glenn Butcher said the program was about delivering jobs.

"Of course, the most important part of this program is that it will support around 65 jobs across the Gladstone region," Mr Butcher said.　

"This funding will be used on important local projects like the upgrade of the Lions Park which will feature a Leonardo da Vinci inspired design. Other projects include the redevelopment of the Tom Jeffery Park in Agnes Waters and sealing dirt roads across the region."

The State Government offered the program to help "cut red tape and get projects moving now" to deliver benefits to regional cities.

Deputy premier and minister for infrastructure and planning Jackie Trad announced the projects that received funding today.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  employment gladstone jobs glenn butcher matt burnett projects

