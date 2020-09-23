Jobs flow from gas exploration near Gladstone

JOBS will flow like gas from the wells across the 3000km2 of new tenements opened up to four companies for exploration west of Gladstone with hundreds positions on offer.

This week the Queensland Government announced Senex Energy, Comet Ridge, State Gas and Denison Gas had won tenders to explore areas close to their existing infrastructure to get more gas to market quickly.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said Queensland was set to benefit from the gas to provide jobs and energy supply for vital industries.

“Four new tenderers (are) now allowed to explore close to their current infrastructure to deliver gas into the eastern seaboard of Australia,” Mr Butcher said.

Mr Butcher said a deal between Senex Energy would ensure more jobs for Gladstone.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher announces four new tenderers for gas exploration of 3000km2 bringing with it hundreds of jobs. Picture Rodney Stevens

“Senex Energy has secured a deal with this local Gladstone company (Southern Oil) to secure gas for this facility into the future,” he said.

“This will ensure companies like Southern Oil can continue to employ local people and new people.

“Where these companies are drilling...we will see hundreds of jobs searching for the gas.

“When I worked in the Alumina industry here in Gladstone it was always a balance of where they could get their gas from and where they could share it between their facilities.

“These type of deals we are doing for Queensland companies, particularly manufacturing secures long term gas supply domestically here in Queensland for great Queensland companies.”

The gas set to be extracted is a mixture of both coal seam gas and conventional gas.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher assured Queenslanders extraction methods were safe and technology around gas exploration had advanced.

“The way we extract gas from the land now certainly has changed and advanced,” he said.

“We know that now this is just normal activities for gas companies in Queensland...we also know that the exploration has gone further advanced than we’ve ever seen before and now we can safely get this gas out of the ground and get it to places like Southern North.”

Southern Oil's Yarwun refinery chief operating officer Dan Czubala explains how the facility will use gas from Central Queensland in the oil refining process. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Southern Oil’s Gladstone refinery chief operating officer Dan Czubala said the deal with Senex Energy would see the first gas taken from local wells at Mahalo, west of Gladstone.

“It’s an example of Queensland Businesses supporting each other in their operations and in their development,” he said.

“Facilities like this are only viable if we can source reliable and affordable energy, its one of the major inputs to the facility.

“The deal will Senex will ensure that this facility will have affordable energy for at least the next few years.”

The gas was used by the Southern Oil refinery was one of the major inputs into the process of refining waste oil.

“The gas is used to heat the oil, which is required to re-refine it back to its base products,” Mr Czubala said.

“So we are a big consumer of gas and it must be reliable and affordable.”

Related stories:

Big tracts of land opened near Gladstone for gas exploration

Gas company to investigate hydrogen

Tenders awarded for gas exploration west of Gladstone