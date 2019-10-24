JOBS: Developer puts call out for construction workers

The development at Elliott Heads has been a joint project between the local Manera family and Sydney-based Stan La Vin since May 2007.

The development at Elliott Heads has been a joint project between the local Manera family and Sydney-based Stan La Vin since May 2007.

ONE of Australia's largest masterplanned seaside developments has put the call out for large home building companies around the country to help kickstart a construction boom.

An application has been lodged with the Bundaberg Regional Council for the reconfiguring of the first 170 lots in the $2 billion Southbeach at Elliot Heads, a 246 hectare estate which will include 3200 homes.

The project is a joint development between Sydney-based Stan La Vin and the respected local Manera family who have consolidated 31 tightly held farming land titles adjoining the township and estuary over 47 years.

An impression of the size of the Elliott Heads community after development is completed.

Development has been in the pipeline since May 2007 with approval granted in August 2013.

It has already received 1400 registrations of interest for house and land packages over the past 10 months including over a third of these from NSW and Victoria.

Mr La Vin said the development would require several large-scale home building companies to realise its 10 year development timeline.

"Timing is everything and when we first received approval in 2013 we were adversely affected by the mining crash so decided to slow things down," Mr La Vin said.

"The market has certainly picked up since then and young people from all over the country are now looking for an affordable lifestyle to raise their family in a beautiful beachside location, and we offer both.

"We've been running an early-bird buyer campaign to gauge interest and have been overwhelmed by the response, so now we need to start building."

The development, which is 20 minutes' drive south of Bundaberg and a gateway to The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, will include a shopping centre, bistro, healthcare services and schools.

Fun in the sun. A couple has fun at Elliott Heads.

It will also open up the 20 kilometre coastal strip from Elliott Heads to the established resort precincts of Coral Cove, Bargara and the international port township of Burnett Heads where a 273-berth marina is to be built by French constructor Poralu Marine with adjoining luxury resort and residential development planned.

Mr La Vin said tradesmen were already in short supply in the Bundaberg region with the new project creating enormous employment opportunities.

"We're anticipating a real demand for skilled labour as big Coral Coast projects ramp up in tandem with increased mining activity in Queensland," he said.

"Council has identified $2.5 billion in upcoming development up and down the local coastline and we're very proud to be a part of this.

"It all augers very well for the ongoing economic benefit of the Bundaberg Coral Coast and demand will only accelerate when the word gets out about the wonderful coastal location within an easy walk to the beach."

Southbeach has been masterplanned by renowned Canadian-Japanese architect Brian Toyota, who was headhunted in the 1980s by white-shoe developer Mike Gore to design Sanctuary Cove, going on with Salt and Casuarina Beach on the Tweed Coast of New South Wales plus the master plan for Sentosa Island and Sentosa Cove in Singapore.

Engineering, infrastructure and environmental services has been provided by leading consultancy firm Cardno.

House and land packages start from $395,000 with land sizes up to 700 sqm and a "nothing taller than a palm tree" edict to preserve the visual appeal of Elliott Heads.

Sales are expected to begin soon with construction of the first homes anticipated to commence in the first half of 2020.