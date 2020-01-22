JOBS: Contractor locked in for $80m dredging project

Dredging work at the Gladstone Port will create almost 40 jobs when it gets underway shortly.

ALMOST 40 jobs will be created with work to start on an $80 million dredging project designed to minimise ship damage in the Gladstone Harbour.

The work to widen the Clinton Channel by around 100 metres will help reduce potential damage by creating a greater passing distance between cruising vessels and those at berth, according to Gladstone Ports Corporation.

Today GPC confirmed Hall Contracting will complete the work, which is expected to start by early March.

The project will create 36 jobs.

The Observer understands the positions will be filled via labour hire companies.

Acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said the dredging work would be delivered under strict environmental guidelines, and should be finished during the second half of the year.

"A lot of work has been done to ensure this project meets guidelines set out in the Reef 2050 Long-Term Sustainability Plan, so it's exciting to see another major milestone reached and work due to start," he said.

"With a focus on zero harm, ensuring the safety of the Clinton Channel and everyone operating within it, is the driving force behind this investment."

Currently, vessels leaving Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal pass within 80 metres of ships berthed at the Tanna Coal Terminal, with the resulting wash having the potential to break mooring lines.

The Clinton Vessel Interaction Project will also develop the port facility area at Fisherman's Landing.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the project is the culmination of years of investigation and detailed planning.

"We need a solid pipeline of investment in Gladstone's port to ensure it meets the needs of the larger, more modern ships that will want to call in here," he said.

"This project is an important step in preparing the harbour for that, as will be the larger $760 million Gatcombe and Golding Cutting Channel project, which is undergoing an environmental assessment at the moment."