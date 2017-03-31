Jobs coming from hospital project

PLANNING is under way and on track to upgrade mental health facilities in Gladstone.

Mercy Health and Aged Care Central Queensland acting chief executive officer Lynne Sheehan said things were moving along nicely.

"At the moment we're recruiting, doing some talking with local stakeholders, talking with project managers architects and finalising the works we need to do,” she said.

"We need to recruit appropriate staff and appoint a manager.”

Although Ms Sheehan was unable to say how many jobs the project would offer, she said they were hoping to recruit locally.

MHACC received $1million in funding from the Gladstone Foundation in December last year.

The money will be used for eight inpatient beds for mental health patients, created through renovating part of Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

"It's a new service and certainly one that's needed,” Ms Sheehan said.

"Mental health issues don't discriminate and the opportunity for Gladstone people to have a service close to home is something we want to be part of.”

Ms Sheehan said the physical upgrades could potentially be seen in July.

"I think we'd be looking at, depending on how things go, I'm certainly thinking the first quarter of next financial year, so July to August 2017,” she said.