Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A program that pays businesses to employ apprentices and trainees will be expanded.
A program that pays businesses to employ apprentices and trainees will be expanded.
Politics

JOBS BOOST: $90m to kickstart employment

by Ellen Ransley
15th Jul 2020 1:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Queensland businesses could receive up to $20,000 to hire a new apprentice or trainee, as the state government looks to get more people back to work.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced today the government would spend $90 million to create more jobs to get more Queenslanders back to work as part of the state's coronavirus economic recovery plan.

The Back to Work program will be expanded with a $70m investment, which will mean eligible businesses will receive up to $20,000 to take on an eligible apprentice or trainee.

Since 2016, this program has supported more than 22,600 new jobs.

In addition, $10m would go toward Queensland's new Reef Assist program, creating 'shovel ready' projects for the Great Barrier Reef catchment areas. This is expected to create up to 200 jobs.

Around 500 jobs will be created by a $10m investment to extend the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program.

Ms Palaszczuk said the program would continue to provide job ready skills and training to get people back into the workforce.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus employment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GPC PROBE: Investigation launched into serious work injury

        premium_icon GPC PROBE: Investigation launched into serious work injury

        News Gladstone Ports Corporation is under investigation for a work incident which resulted in two staff being injured.

        Is this your ring? Wedding band found at Gladstone car wash

        premium_icon Is this your ring? Wedding band found at Gladstone car wash

        News A car wash manager is on a mission to find the owner of a wedding band found in the...

        Jobs, industry and port key policies for LNP candidate

        premium_icon Jobs, industry and port key policies for LNP candidate

        Politics The Gladstone businessman will push for more apprentices and the expansion of the...

        Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        premium_icon Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        Money The Australia Bureau of Statistics has released the latest CQ statistics.