IT'S BACK: Pizza Hut returns after brief hiatus

PIZZA Hut reopens in Gladstone this week only six months after closing its doors.

The town's only Pizza Hut franchise shut up shop last September "due to unforeseen circumstances", but is now back with a bang and expected to employ up to 20 people across part-time and casual roles.

Australia's flagship pizza restaurant during the 1990s, Pizza Hut has gone from strength to strength over the last three years, opening a series of former and new restaurants and buying the majority of Eagle Boys stores across Australia in late 2016 .

The move has positioned Pizza Hut as the second biggest pizza franchise in Australia.

"We are thrilled to reopen Pizza Hut stores in Gladstone and other key regions across Australia at such an exciting time," said Pizza Hut Australia CEO Chris Leslie.

"With Pizza Hut now 100% Australian-owned, we are adding a new level of competition and customer-focused innovations for everyone who loves to enjoy the great taste of pizza."

Gladstone franchisee, Thomas Singh is not new to the pizza industry and to Pizza Hut.

He already owns and operates Pizza Hut at Kirra, the iconic Gold Coast dine-in restaurant on the beachfront.

Tom is excited about the future opportunities of working with a dynamic and growing brand like Pizza Hut, particularly under its Australian owners.

"The Pizza Hut team really understands what it is like to work as a small business serving the local community and how important it is to maintain a local feel," he said.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know customers and establishing the store as the town's go-to pizza destination.

"The team and I are also looking forward to increasing our involvement in the local community through employment opportunities."

Pizza Hut Gladstone is located at 71-77 Dawson Road.

Opening hours are: 11am-10pm Sunday to Thursday and 11am-11pm on Friday and Saturday.

Call 1300 749 924 for orders.

The store is also recruiting so drop your CV into the store directly to apply or email pizzahut.gladstone@yahoo.com.