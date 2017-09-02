JOBS: 9 Gladstone positions you can apply for right now

FROM child care to a working on a tropical island off Gladstone's coast and industry roles, here are nine jobs you can apply for in Gladstone right now:

Master V

Want to live and work on a tropical island? Heron Island Resort is looking for a Master V to handle its boating operations.

They want a team player with excellent communication skills, an ability to motivate people, attention to detail and someone who is able to work well under pressure.

For this role you'll need a Queensland Workplace Health and Safety at Sea qualification, first aid and CPR certificates and an unrestricted driver's license.

Surveyor

Rio Tinto is searching for a surveyor for its longwall operation at Emerald.

In this role you'll make contributions towards operational targets through timely and accurate surveying functions.

To score this "demanding role" Rio Tinto says you'll need a tertiary qualification in surveying, be motivated, have an ability to liaise with stakeholders and work autonomously.

Casual educators

Green Leaves Early Learning Centres is on the hunt for casual certificate three and diploma educators for its early learning facility at Kirkwood.

You'll need to be outgoing, professional and reliable for this role.

Operator

Gladstone Regional Council needs a permanent full time labourer to join its water services division.

In this role you'll work a nine-day fortnight from 6.45am - 3.45pm.

You'll perform labouring duties and preventative maintenance work in the Gladstone region's water/waste water infrastructure.

Branch support officer

The branch support officer looks after the Gladstone PCYC's sales, cash, opening and closing and canteen stock control among other jobs.

This permanent part time role of about 20 hours a week needs someone with a good knowledge of the PCYC's services and activities.

Front office manager

Luxurious Agnes Water resort Lagoons 1770 Resort and Spa needs someone to manage its front office.

The job advertisement boasts: "This is not just a job, it is a love for providing exceptional guest's service and being an integral part of our guest's experience".

Marine engineer

Smit Lamnalco is seeking expressions of interest for engineers for its Gladstone towage operations.

They're hoping to find someone who is pro-active and diligent to join its growing fleet.

Events assistant

Help the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre organise and host events in this role as events assistant.

This role includes manning the front of house operations, the box office, merchandise sales and other general support.

In the Seek job advertisement the Gladstone Regional Council describes this position as a "fun, yet challenging" role.

Donor services nursing assistant

The Australian Red Cross Blood Service is looking for a permanent part time nursing assistant for its Gladstone service.

You'll need experience in a customer service role, an interest in health and well-developed communication and interpersonal skills to score this role.

This job advertisement boasts your dedication and hard work will be rewarded with "pride that your work will impact lives for the better".

