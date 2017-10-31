Job-seekers will be trained and looking for work

FOURTEEN local job seekers will be upskilled just in time to apply for Christmas retail positions.

They are halfway through a Queensland government-funded Certificate III in the Responsible Service of Alcohol, retail and barista skills.

Nita Mehta is 42 years old. She has lived in Gladstone for the past two years and is hoping the upskilling will enable her to get a full-time job.

"The main thing is the confidence, talking with the customers, I've learned so much about how to handle customers. I think I could open a coffee shop later on,” she said.

Daisy Panugaling agreed.

She has been in Gladstone for just over a year, and is keen to find work.

"The course is very helpful to me, I feel more confident because I have the skills,” she said.

Vocational trainer Designer Life delivers the training at office space in Auckland St. The participants are supported by the not-for-profit Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours.

The students welcomed the arrival last week of a commercial grade, newly serviced espresso machine from Brisbane.

Dana Iwanicki, a project officer at WIN, said a lot of the participants were coming in to do extra training,

"You see the smiles on their faces,” she said.

"They are using the local businesses around here, they get coffee orders and they've been delivering coffees. I think that's the really enjoyable part for them. They get to work on the customer service.

"I don't drink coffee, so I've had two hot chocolates already today.

"As soon as you come in, they greet you and want to make you a coffee.”

Ms Iwanicki noted the majority of the participants weren't employed at the beginning of the program.

But she said there were plenty of options available to the participants after completing the course.

"You look at the amount of cafes in Gladstone, or even retail, in the region,” she said.

To complete the program, the participants have to undertake two weeks' placement.

"We have at least three employers that have shown interest in taking one of our students and we are talking to a couple more,” WIN director Natalia Muszkat said.

Tanya Wieden, of Designer Life, has been in charge of training the students.

She says the project can benefit the whole community.

"We're trying to make a difference and it helps Gladstone businesses, they can try some people and see if they are a good fit,” she said.

Ms Wieden is very impressed with the students.

"They're amazing, they are fully engaged, they'd certainly be an asset to any employer,” she said.