Job seekers graduate after three months of training

COFFE ANYONE?: Ailyn Lumbre, Katie Lawrence, Julie Kellow and Odesa all mastered the espresso machine during their training. Julia Bartrim

IT WAS a celebratory atmosphere at the offices of vocational trainers, Designer Life yesterday afternoon.

Nineteen students graduated from a Certificate III in the Responsible Service of Alcohol, retail and barista skills, surrounded by their family and friends.

The students had learnt to make coffee on an espresso machine and every guest was welcomed with a freshly made cup.

The three month course was delivered by Designer Life with participants supported by not-for-profit, Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc. (WIN).

It was made possible through funding from the Queensland Government's Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher presented certificates and addressed the graduates.

The money we spend to get wonderful people like yourself trained, delivers back to the economy $8 for every dollar we spend on training, he said.

Dana Iwanicki, project officer at WIN, had touched base with the graduates throughout the program and will support the graduates over the coming months in their bid to find work.

She said the day was all about getting together "but the real job search starts now".

Trainer Tanya Wieden said the students had been "amazing".

"They've all done their work experience," she said.

Five local businesses supported the students, by offering placement opportunities.

