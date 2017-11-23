Menu
Job seeker takes her search to the capital

JOB HUNT: Kahlia Spencer, 21, checks out the Gladstone Employment and Information Forum at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
Caroline Tung
A YOUNG jobseeker who has sent off more than 200 resumes for jobs in Gladstone has not received a single response.

Hospitality student Kahlia Spencer, 21, will move to Brisbane on Sunday to continue her job search, and hopefully, be on her way to finding a career.

Miss Spencer has completed a Certificate III in security operations and a Responsible Service of Alcohol certificate.

She is also finishing a Certificate III in hospitality.

"I've been looking for work for more than six months," she said.

"I've been applying for hospitality, office jobs, basically just anything that's within my capabilities."

This week, she attended the Gladstone Employment and Information Forum to try and establish connections between Gladstone organisations and their counterparts in Brisbane.

The forum is a collaboration between Agriculture Workforce, Gladstone Regional Council and State Government to allow community members to be aware of organisations with available employment opportunities in Gladstone.

Miss Spencer hopes to seek opportunities that may be available with their metropolitan connections.

She scored a job interview with Synergy Direct in Brisbane next week.

Her ultimate dream job is to become an architect or a role in building design.

Topics:  careers gladstone employment job search young people

