Job-hunters swarm to Centrelink after mass closures

The line up outside Gladstone Centrelink this morning after coronavirus announcements and MyGov crash, March 23, 2020

AFTER the Federal Government announced a shutdown of pubs, clubs and other businesses to control the spread of coronavirus, many Gladstone residents were left without a job.

Today dozens of new jobseekers lined up outside Centrelink, eager to get their hands on the Government's stimulus package.

Gordon Roots was among those in line but said he wasn't worried about the future.

"It's just for the meantime," Mr Roots said.

"Jobs will come through in the end."

Many were lining up because they couldn't access the services online after the MyGov site crashed. It's believed it crashed under the weight of hundreds of thousands of Australians desperate for income relief.

It's expected the unemployment rate will rise to 7 per cent by the end of the year but many believe the figure is modest.