Job boost for grocery store

GLADSTONE and Tannum Sands’ Coles stores have recruited 17 new team members to meet customer demand, providing much-needed employment opportunities when many Australians are urgently seeking work.

The recruits, who have been fast-tracked into the stores, come from a wide range of industries and businesses, including many that have been forced to close or to stand down staff, including in travel, sport, fitness and hospitality.

Nationally, Coles has recruited more than 7000 people in just two weeks to meet customer demand. The company has now extended the recruitment drive, opening an additional 5000 positions across the country.

The roles include store team members, to serve customers and replenish shelves in supermarkets and liquor stores; and customer service agents, to deliver orders to online customers. Trade- ­qualified bakers are also being been hired.

For information about roles offered at Coles, visit www.colescareers.com.au