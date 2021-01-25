Menu
Job advertised for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in CQ

Vanessa Jarrett
25th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
A job for the Director of COVID Response and Quarantine Accommodation has been advertised to be based in Rockhampton with a salary of up to $143,000.

The role, which was advertised online late last week, would also include rolling out the COVID vaccination program.

The job advertisement states the director would “provide expert leadership, management, guidance and governance for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service (CQHHS) response to the emerging COVID pandemic response, including co-ordination of public health requirements and directions, planning for and implementation of the COVID vaccination program and management of quarantine accommodation services across CQHHS.”

The job pays between $5,230.70 to $5,484.20 per fortnight with an annual salary of $136,465 to $143,079 plus super and benefits.

CQHHS covers Baralaba, Biloela, Blackwater, Capricorn Coast, Emerald, Gladstone, Moura, Mount Morgan, Rockhampton, Springsure, Theodore and Woorabinda.

This job advertisement comes after talks of potential quarantine accommodation at a Calliope workers camp, however it is not clear if the job advertisement and Calliope plans are connected.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk proposed the Calliope quarantine idea following the outbreak of the highly contagious UK strain at a Brisbane Hotel.

Nothing has been set in stone yet and Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett has put forward questions of how it would be facilitated and the potential of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is expected to begin in Queensland next month to be accessed by more than five million Queenslanders.

The first vaccines will be administered to hotel quarantine and border workers, frontline healthcare employees and aged care and disability care staff.

The vaccine is to be bulk billed and will be administered in major public hospitals and doctors surgeries.

