England veteran Jimmy Anderson has fallen short in his bid to return to the England team. Picture: AFP
Cricket

Jimmy’s gone! Anderson ruled out of Ashes series

by Russell Gould
30th Aug 2019 1:29 PM
AS ASHES series loaded with twists and turns has encountered yet another with star England seamer Jimmy Anderson ruled out of the rest of the series.

The 37-year-old limped from the field with a calf injury just four overs into the first Test at Edgbaston and missed the next two matches.

He was back bowling at Headingley last week and completed 20 overs for the Lancashire second XI in a match set up specially so he could test himself, with expectations he would be picked for the fourth Test at Manchester.

But after bowling on Thursday, Anderson,  England's all-time leading Test wicket taker with 575, "became aware" of issues with his right calf.

Subsequent testing ruled him out of the final two Ashes Tests.

"Whilst bowling in the ninth over on Thursday in Lancashire's second XI four-day friendly … Anderson became aware of right calf pain following on from 20 overs he had bowled on Tuesday," a team spokesman said.

"He immediately sought a medical assessment from Lancashire and was withdrawn from the remainder of the game. Further review with the ECB medical team has confirmed that he will be unavailable for the remaining two Ashes Tests."

England re-called bowler Craig Overton to the Test squad for the first time since March 2018 as part of a 13-man squad, which still includes opener Jason Roy.

England squad for fourth Ashes Test: Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

