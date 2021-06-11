Jill Biden ‘trolls’ Melania Trump

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on June 10, 2021 shows (L) US First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?" following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border, and (R) US First Lady Jill Biden, wearing a jacket with the words 'Love' on the back, looks out over the sea as she stands with US President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson (all unseen) prior to a bi-lateral meeting at Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 10, 2021, ahead of the three-day G7 summit being held from 11-13 June. - US First Lady Jill Biden struck an inclusive tone Thursday, in her choice of words and clothing, as she accompanied President Joe Biden on his first foreign tour. The 70-year-old made a clear statement by wearing a jacket with the word "LOVE" on the back, as the couple met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie on the eve of a G7 leaders' summit. The first lady's eye-catching choice was guaranteed to draw comparisons with her predecessor, Melania Trump, who cut a stylish but often distant figure in the role. During a trip to a migrant child detention centre in 2018 the former US first lady infamously wore a jacket emblazoned with the slogan: "I really don't care, do u?" (Photos by MANDEL NGAN and TOBY MELVILLE / AFP)

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on June 10, 2021 shows (L) US First Lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Rorce Base in Maryland June 21, 2018 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?" following her surprise visit with child migrants on the US-Mexico border, and (R) US First Lady Jill Biden, wearing a jacket with the words 'Love' on the back, looks out over the sea as she stands with US President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson (all unseen) prior to a bi-lateral meeting at Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 10, 2021, ahead of the three-day G7 summit being held from 11-13 June. - US First Lady Jill Biden struck an inclusive tone Thursday, in her choice of words and clothing, as she accompanied President Joe Biden on his first foreign tour. The 70-year-old made a clear statement by wearing a jacket with the word "LOVE" on the back, as the couple met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie on the eve of a G7 leaders' summit. The first lady's eye-catching choice was guaranteed to draw comparisons with her predecessor, Melania Trump, who cut a stylish but often distant figure in the role. During a trip to a migrant child detention centre in 2018 the former US first lady infamously wore a jacket emblazoned with the slogan: "I really don't care, do u?" (Photos by MANDEL NGAN and TOBY MELVILLE / AFP)

The First Lady has sent the rumour mill into overdrive after stepping out during an official visit in the UK wearing a jacket emblazoned with the word "love".

Dr Jill Biden instantly drew comparisons to former FLOTUS Melania Trump who famously caused offence after wearing a green coat to visit a detention centre that held 55 migrant children in 2018 with the words, "'I really don't care do u?" written on the back.

The stark contrast in messages has instantly been interpreted as Dr Biden taking a not-so-subtle public dig at Ms Trump - and the internet has exploded with thoughts.

RELATED: First Lady Jill Biden's fishnet stockings spark Twitter debate

Dr Biden wore a black blazer-style jacket to meet UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with her husband, US President Joe Biden, on Thursday.

The pair are currently in Cornwall, England to attend the G7 Summit, where the First Lady was asked at a press conference what her outfit choice meant, stating it was intended to bring a "sense of hope" as the world continues to grapple with Covid.

"I think that we're bringing love from America," she said. "This is a global conference, and we are trying to bring unity across the globe. And I think it's needed right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic."

However her comments did little to convince Twitter the move wasn't a dig at Melania.

"Hard to see that jacket and not remember former First Lady Melania Trump wearing the jacket that said, 'I really don't care do you?' tweeted ABC News reporter Jordyn Phelps.

"@FLOTUS continues Melania's tradition of jacket messaging, albeit with somewhat less hostility and bitterness," one user observed.

"Jill Biden knows a jacket with words on the back will automatically draw comparisons to Melania, so it's fascinating that she would want a (not subtle) troll move to define one of her highest profile moments in the administration so far," tweeted Republican commentator Matt Whitlock.

While one person tweeted, "Tell us you're classier than Melania Trump without telling us," alongside a photo of the jacket in all its diamante glory.

Tell us you're classier than Melania trump without telling us pic.twitter.com/0Xr0DQuZx1 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 10, 2021

Melania's coat, worn to Andrews Air Force Base in Baltimore during a visit to children displaced by America's immigration crisis, featured graffiti-style writing and cost $52 from Zara.

She was widely slammed for wearing it at the time, with it being labelled "grotesque" and "terrible".

Two years later she offered an explanation for the coat, stating it was a message for the media rather than the children.

"It's obvious I didn't wear the jacket for the children, I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane," she said.

"It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticising me. I want to show them I don't care. You could criticise whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right."

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

Originally published as Jill Biden 'trolls' Melania Trump