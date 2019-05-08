Richardson ruled out of World Cup squad

Jhye Richardson has been ruled out of Australia's World Cup defence as namesake Kane Richardson is elevated into the 15-man squad.

The crafty death bowler was preferred to Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott and Michael Neser with Cricket Australia liking his ability to bowl good variations at the death.

Jhye Richardson - hailed a "shining light" by coach Justin Langer - has not bowled since dislocating his right shoulder in the UAE on March 24

"This is obviously very disappointing news for the team and for Jhye, who has been exceptional throughout his rehabilitation process," physiotherapist David Beakley said.

"After his most recent assessment and attempting to bowl in the nets, it was clear that Jhye was not progressing as fast as required and therefore, in consultation with selectors, we made the decision to withdraw him from the squad.

"Jhye will continue with his rehabilitation and we will look to resume bowling in the coming weeks. At this stage we are still hopeful that he could be available for the Australia A tour of England."

Kane Richardson fell out of favour with Australia after a horror T20 performance in England last year, where he dropped Jason Roy and conceded 0/59 (four overs).

But the Melbourne Renegade strike bowler was the Big Bash League's leading wicket-taker and was preferred to Josh Hazlewood, who was also on standby for Jhye Richardson.

Kane Richardson abandoned his World Cup dream midway through the summer.

"The World Cup doesn't drive me," Richardson told the Herald Sun in December.

"It's not something I've thought about at all, because I haven't been playing consistent Shield cricket for South Australia, and I haven't played white-ball cricket for a few months.

"I haven't played since that T20 (in June), and I've obviously fallen down the order since (Mitchell) Starc and (Pat) Cummins and (Josh) Hazlewood came back.

"I had a decent one-day component in England and then I had that really bad night in the T20 and didn't play in Zimbabwe after that.

"I haven't spoken to the selectors or JL a lot since, but I know that performances are the only thing that can get you back in."

Kane Richardson is close friends with World Cup teammates Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis.

Jhye Richardson's withdrawal could help his bid to play the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on August 1.

Shane Warne wants Richardson to play, believing he bowls a perfect length for English conditions.