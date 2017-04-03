Jham Bar opens their new doors

Anthony Breed is the man behind Jham Bar.

IT IS not all doom and gloom in the Gladstone region, as another dine-in coffee option has opened.

Jham Bar on Toolooa St has opened a retro looking space to let people sit and enjoy their coffee.

Previously there were seats only outside the hole-in-the-wall coffee spot.

Jham Bar was connected with the Anthony Breed Music store, which closed towards the end of last year.

That part of the shop, to the right of the coffee bar, has been walled off, with people dining to the left of the store.

The space where the music store was is being leased.

This is not the only place to transform in Gladstone in the past four weeks.

The new owners of Golden Casket Newsagency on Goondoon St has begun serving coffee and pies.

Also, Hilltop Cafe, opposite the Grand Hotel on Goondsoon St, opened this year.

If you know of a new business in the region email, newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.