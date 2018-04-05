Jewellery workshops plus arty x-rays at GRAGM

NEW FACE: The gallery extends a warm welcome to its new public programs & promotions officer, Jac Dyson.

NEW FACE: The gallery extends a warm welcome to its new public programs & promotions officer, Jac Dyson. E. Korotkaia

THE Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum will run a holiday workshop during the second week of the Easter holidays.

To celebrate the exhibition Local Medical History, children will create their own medical marvels in Bodies: Inside/Out.

In each workshop, children will create X-rays of their feet and arms using Q-tips and learn how to fold origami hearts.

Queensland Youth Week

TWO workshops will be held to celebrate Queensland Youth Week catering to young adults aged 12 - 24 years.

Participants will have the chance to create clay jewellery and learn the basics of nest weaving.

RADF expressions of interest

THE Gladstone Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF) is now calling for expressions of interest.

The program focuses on the development of quality art and culture practice.

Local groups or individuals with short-term arts and cultural projects starting after July 4, can submit an Expression Of Interest for Round Two: 2017-2018.

Those who submit an EOI are eligible for mentoring assistance with a Committee Member to help develop their funding application.

Funding categories include:

Developing regional skills

Building community cultural capacity

Regional partnerships

Cultural tourism

Concept development and

Contemporary collections/stories

For more information or details about these categories or the application process please visit the Gallery & Museum's website http://gragm.qld.gov.au/radf.

Expressions of Interest are due at 4pm on Monday, April 30.

EVENT DETAILS

Bodies: Inside/Out: April 10: 10.30-11.30am and 2.30-3.30pm and April 12: at the same times.

Youth Week Workshops:

April 11: Rosemary Anderson: clay jewellery: 10am-12pm.

April 12: Rosemary Anderson + Jeanette Albury: nest weaving: 10am-1pm

You will need to book all activities: Phone: 49766766 or email: gragm@gladstone.qld. gov.au