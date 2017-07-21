Jewellery thieves hit Blue Care

DISAPPOINTED: Robyn Moody president of Blue Care Auxiliary with some of the items for sale at their regular garage sales.

Last week, somebody entered Gladstone Blue Care Auxiliary's charitable garage sale and stole several pieces of jewellery.

Robyn Moody, president of the auxiliary said she and the Blue Care team were very disappointed and angry.

Next month, at its annual general meeting, Blue Care Auxiliary will announce donations of $90,000 to not for profits, the result of hundreds of hours of volunteer work.

"On average we would spend about 30 hours a month (organising items for the garage sale),” she said.

"We are putting in (time) voluntarily and people walk in and help themselves, it's very disappointing,”

The theft happened on the morning of Friday, July 14.

"We're very busy early in the morning on Friday...we have so many people milling around at that time.” Mrs Moody said.

The thief or thieves made off, undetected, with two watches, a necklace and a doll.

"We have two ladies sitting at the table taking money and..(this is where) we put our better jewellery and the watches,” Mrs Moody said.

"Possibly we'll have to have someone watching that table in...busy periods.”

Blue Care Auxiliary reported the incident to the police.