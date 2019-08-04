Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating the alleged attempted burglary.
Police are investigating the alleged attempted burglary. FILE
Crime

Jewellery store targetted in alleged early morning heist

Melanie Plane
by
4th Aug 2019 2:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after thieves allegedly tried to break into a jewellery store at Caneland Central in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police responded to Prouds The Jewellers at Caneland about 4.45am.

She said while there was damage to the shop front, the alleged thieves did not manage to gain access to the store and nothing was taken.

It is at this stage unclear how the alleged thieves gained access to Caneland Central after hours.

The spokeswoman confirmed police were collecting CCTV footage from the shopping centre.

caneland central mackay crime mackay police prouds the jewellers
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    TRENDING: Milliner gives her tips for Fashions on the Fields

    premium_icon TRENDING: Milliner gives her tips for Fashions on the Fields

    News A Gladstone milliner has predicted the '80s are set to make a comeback at this year's Gladstone Cup.

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Birds' fancy footwork is a sight to behold

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Birds' fancy footwork is a sight to behold

    Environment 'Brolga dancing is one of the most thrilling sights'

    One-stop-shop for farming and pet supplies opens in Calliope

    premium_icon One-stop-shop for farming and pet supplies opens in Calliope

    News "It's got a range of everything”: what you can find in the new store

    Man missing from Agnes Water

    Man missing from Agnes Water

    News Police are seeking assistance locating Brendan O'Keefe