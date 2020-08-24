Jewel in waterfront crown opens today

THE JEWEL in Gladstone’s waterfront crown, East Shores stage 1B, will be officially opened today and the community is invited.

The parkland features a waterfront cafe, multi-use cruise ship passenger terminal, boot camp facilities, big-screen outdoor theatre, amphitheatre, basketball hoops and additional barbecue facilities.

Hutchinson Builders helped deliver the multi-award winning East Shores 1A precinct in 2014, and partnered yet again with Gladstone Ports Corporation to deliver 1B – winning the tender in late 2019.

Regional Development and Manufacturing Minister, Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher, said 28 local businesses were engaged to deliver the parkland.

He said it was fantastic to reflect on the fact that the parkland was delivered by members of the local community.

The new Auckland House cafe at East Shores stage 1B. Picture Photopia Studio

Mr Butcher said the Queensland government contributed more than $20 million to the construction of East Shores stage 1B, providing more than 300 jobs during construction.

“The new parkland will continue to create employment prospects with over 50 new local jobs created through the waterfront cafe, Auckland House and ongoing parkland maintenance,” he said.

“This only further supports the entertainment and tourism hub of Gladstone, providing a much needed injection for the region’s economy and businesses, especially in these unprecedented times.”

Excitement has been brewing for the opening of East Shores 1B since GPC announced Light Group as the successful tenderer to operate the new waterfront cafe Auckland House in March.

GPC Acting CEO Craig Walker said he was delighted to have a local Central Queensland business operate the cafe, with its unique and innovative proposal further adding to the parkland’s appeal.

“Set just meters from the harbour’s edge, Auckland House will offer spectacular views of the Gladstone Harbour and surrounding parklands,” he said.

The new Auckland House Cafe at East Shores stage 1B. Picture Photopia Studio

“I know the community will continue to take great pride in our newest development, we’ve seen just how popular Stage 1A has been with families and visitors, and I’m certain 1B will put East Shores on the map as a premier destination in Central Queensland.

“I would like to acknowledge those who have led GPC, their vision and insight to create the East Shores Precinct, of which 1A was made available to public in 2014.

“We’re proud to be presenting 1B to the public today, and it’s our hope there will be others to come after us that will deliver future stages.

No personal protective equipment is mandatory at the opening.

When the time comes for the cruise ship industry to recommence in Queensland, Gladstone remains well placed with its new facility to welcome passengers into the region once more.

GPC hopes the latest addition to the already pristine and well-loved parklands will provide yet another space to make memories, enjoy all that our region has to offer and create the important connection between port and community.