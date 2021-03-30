Group embark on jet ski trek from Caloundra to Gladstone

Four Gladstone men embarked on a week-long jet ski challenge from Caloundra to Gladstone to raise money for a children's charity.

Beau McFadzen, Craig Blake, Andy Peever and Adam McFadzen joined 79 other jet ski riders from across Australia for the Yamaha Variety Jet Trek, a six-day journey that ended on Saturday.

The Yamaha Variety Jet Trek, now in its 23rd year, is an adrenaline-packed adventure that sees riders travel from Caloundra to Gladstone, stopping in Twin Waters, Rainbow Beach, Fraser Island and Agnes Water.

A group of 83 riders on jet skis embarked on a six day journey from Caloundra to Gladstone for Yamaha Variety Jet Trek's 23rd anniversary.

The Yamaha Variety Jet Trek is organised by Variety, a children's charity that supports children who are sick, disadvantaged or have a disability.

Adam McFadzen said it was the first time the group participated in the ride.

"We wanted to do something that was fun but also something that gave back to the community," Mr McFadzen said.

"We found out Variety helps disadvantaged children and we raised $10,000 towards the charity."

While the ride wasn't all smooth sailing, the Gladstone group said they were ready to do it all again next year.

"It was a bit rough to start, and some challenging parts but it just got better as the week went on," he said.

"It's definitely an experience and a fantastic opportunity to get out on the water and see and do things you wouldn't usually do."

The purple team was the first to arrive at Gladstone VMR boat ramp.

Variety Head of Fundraising and Marketing Christine Anderson said riders met with families along the way to present them with vital funds.

Ms Anderson said Rosella Park School in West Gladstone received a grant for sensory play equipment.

"We have had a long partnership with the school and we really try to make sure those kids have the same opportunity as any other child," she said.

Team Green and Gladstone riders Beau McFadzen, Craig Blake, Andy Peever and Adam McFadzen

Since the event's inception, Yamaha Variety Jet Trek has raised more than $2.7 million for children in need.

