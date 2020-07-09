Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CEO of the Gladstone Airport Corporation Mark Cachia said new cafe Volare will bring great food, coffee, excellent customer service and a timely dining experience.
CEO of the Gladstone Airport Corporation Mark Cachia said new cafe Volare will bring great food, coffee, excellent customer service and a timely dining experience.
News

Jet set, go: Airport reveales new cafe offering

Jacobbe McBride
9th Jul 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gladstone Airport Corporation (GAC) has quashed rumours of staggering debt by announcing the installation of a new cafe set to open this month.

Following The Jetbar Cafe and Catering announcing it would vacate after three years of serving the Gladstone community earlier this year, Volare has taken its place.

The GAC made the announcement via social media this morning, with a message from the CEO Mark Cachia.

“It is with great pleasure that we introduce our new departure area cafe, Volare, which will be servicing travellers and visitors of our terminal from late July or early August,” Mr Cachia said.

Part owner of Volare Stevan Matovic and his team are currently in the final stages of opening Arturo’s Pizzeria in the Avion Centre in New Auckland.

Mr Cachia said GAC were working with Mr Matovic to bring airport travellers and visitors great food, coffee, excellence in customer service and a timely dining experience.

“With a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, locally, nationally and internationally, Volare’s management have local Gladstone knowledge and a passion to support our local community,” Mr Cachia said.

“Remember, we have free one-hour parking at the airport, so please drop by, say hello and enjoy what the new cafe has to offer once it has opened.

“They would love to meet you.”

gladstone airport corporation new cafe volare
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bargain hunt: cheap shops to reopen after COVID-19 closure

        premium_icon Bargain hunt: cheap shops to reopen after COVID-19 closure

        News GLADSTONE residents will have access to their favourite bargain shops again, following their closure due to COVID-19.

        • 9th Jul 2020 2:17 PM
        How Premier’s post-COVID plan will help Gladstone residents

        premium_icon How Premier’s post-COVID plan will help Gladstone residents

        Politics “This is all part of our $6 billion economic recovery plan,” Queensland Government...

        60 JOBS: COVID works for Queensland projects announced

        premium_icon 60 JOBS: COVID works for Queensland projects announced

        News SIXTY local jobs will be created or supported as a result of the Queensland...

        Argument over Instagram leads to violent outburst

        premium_icon Argument over Instagram leads to violent outburst

        Crime Police found a fist-sized hole in the door when they arrived