Jet set, go: Airport reveales new cafe offering

CEO of the Gladstone Airport Corporation Mark Cachia said new cafe Volare will bring great food, coffee, excellent customer service and a timely dining experience.

CEO of the Gladstone Airport Corporation Mark Cachia said new cafe Volare will bring great food, coffee, excellent customer service and a timely dining experience.

THE Gladstone Airport Corporation (GAC) has quashed rumours of staggering debt by announcing the installation of a new cafe set to open this month.

Following The Jetbar Cafe and Catering announcing it would vacate after three years of serving the Gladstone community earlier this year, Volare has taken its place.

The GAC made the announcement via social media this morning, with a message from the CEO Mark Cachia.

“It is with great pleasure that we introduce our new departure area cafe, Volare, which will be servicing travellers and visitors of our terminal from late July or early August,” Mr Cachia said.

Part owner of Volare Stevan Matovic and his team are currently in the final stages of opening Arturo’s Pizzeria in the Avion Centre in New Auckland.

Mr Cachia said GAC were working with Mr Matovic to bring airport travellers and visitors great food, coffee, excellence in customer service and a timely dining experience.

“With a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, locally, nationally and internationally, Volare’s management have local Gladstone knowledge and a passion to support our local community,” Mr Cachia said.

“Remember, we have free one-hour parking at the airport, so please drop by, say hello and enjoy what the new cafe has to offer once it has opened.

“They would love to meet you.”