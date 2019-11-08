Menu
Christie Nunn said Jet Bar's success is a result of customer loyalty, social media and word and mouth around town. November 7, 2019
Business

Jet Bar sets a sky-high standard

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Nov 2019 5:40 PM
IN THIS, its second year, Jet Bar took out the Best in Business Cafe & Takeaway award.

The airport cafe is no stranger to the awards – it was in the top five last year.

Jet Bar manager Christie Nunn said the cafe’s success is a result of customer loyalty, social media and word of mouth around town.

“We have customers that come in every day for a coffee,” Ms Nunn said.

To combat a change in airport passenger numbers, Jet Bar boosted its catering side.

“We’re trying to make catering different to what Gladstone expects..”

The team of six locals takes inspiration from menus online.

“We come up with different things every day, all new desserts, we live on Pinterest.”

She said their desserts take the cake: At the moment, it’s chocolate covered churros.

“And our caramilk, everyone has gone mad for it.”

With weddings and events booked for the next two years, Jet Bar has no plans of stopping any time soon.

2019 best in business gladstone airport jet bar
Gladstone Observer

