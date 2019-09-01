Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jess Fox on her way to a silver medal at the World Cup meet in Germany.
Jess Fox on her way to a silver medal at the World Cup meet in Germany.
Water Sports

Jessica Fox quick to recover for World Cup silver

by Amanda Lulham
1st Sep 2019 1:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Penrith paddler Jessica Fox has recovered from an indifferent qualifying run and a mistake in the final to race on to the podium in the K1 event at a World Cup meet in Germany in an encouraging sign for the upcoming world championships.

Fox, who earned the title of the greatest female paddler of all time with a stunning 2018 season, finished with a silver medal in ICF Canoe Slalom World Cup 4 in Markkleeberg.

The reigning world champion qualified for the final in seventh place but fired when it mattered to finish behind her long-time German rival Ricarda Funk.

 

Jess Fox on her way to a silver medal at the World Cup meet in Germany.
Jess Fox on her way to a silver medal at the World Cup meet in Germany.

 

"It's a silver medal, and I'm really happy to be on the podium and I'm probably 90 per cent happy with that run," Fox said.

"I made a big mistake on gate one and just charged from there.

"It's sometimes easier to make a mistake earlier than it is later in the run because you can try and catch up a bit of time throughout the run.

"It's not the start I wanted. When I crossed the line and saw the time I knew it was solid but I wasn't sure if it was enough for a medal."

 

Jessica Fox at the Australian Paddle awards earlier this year.
Jessica Fox at the Australian Paddle awards earlier this year.

Fortunately it was with the silver showing she is not far off the form which can see her defend her world title this year.

Fox is bidding to compete in both the K1 and the C1 events at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

canoe canoe slalom jessica fox
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Find quirky character in our backyard

    premium_icon BRIGGSY'S BIRDS: Find quirky character in our backyard

    Pets & Animals Everything you need to know about the Masked Lapwing

    Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    premium_icon Husband caught on video flashing group of women

    News Gladstone man pulls down pants after big day at races

    FATHER'S DAY: Readers' messages for their Dads

    premium_icon FATHER'S DAY: Readers' messages for their Dads

    Community Here's what our reader's had to say to for Father's Day.

    PICS: Thousands come out for region's Multicultural Festival

    premium_icon PICS: Thousands come out for region's Multicultural Festival

    People and Places Did we spot you at today's Gladstone Multicultural Festival?