Jesinta Franklin opens up about her ‘white privilege’

Marrying footballer Lance 'Buddy' Franklin opened model Jesinta Franklin's eyes to the "very real issue" of racism in Australia.

The former model and mum-to-be said she has "white privilege" and wants to educate their child about its indigenous heritage.

"Because of my white privilege, I didn't realise how prominent racism still is," she tells the latest issue of marieclaire magazine, in stores now. "I know I'm going to have these discussions with my child and explain the dark parts of history, but we also want to celebrate the beautiful indigenous culture and stories. We want our child to feel included, recognised, heard and worthy, which is why constitutional recognition is so important to us."

Buddy and Jesinta Franklin in the February 2020 issue of marieclaire, calling for Indigenous constitutional reform. Picture: Hugh Stewart for marieclaire.

The couple appear in marieclaire magazine's February issue, which features Miranda Tapsell, Jessica Mauboy and Samantha Harris on the cover with a call to action for the recognition of Australia's indigenous people in our constitution.

The move is part of an ongoing debate about recognition of indigenous peoples and follows the Uluru Statement from the Heart compiled by representatives of indigenous communities across Australia.

"I realised racism was still a very real issue in Australia when I posted a photo of Buddy on Instagram and had to remove it because of the racist comments," Franklin explained. "I felt so bad for his family and the young indigenous people who follow Buddy."

Also appearing in the campaign are indigenous leaders Dixie Crawford, Yatu Widders Hunt, Rae Johnston, and Mikaela Jade, as well as comedian Nakkiah Lui, actor Meyne Wyatt, model Billie Jean Hamlet, TV presenter Janice Petersen and footballer Lydia Williams.

Samantha Harris, Jessica Mauboy and Miranda Tapsell on the cover of marieclaire magazine’s February 2020 issue calling for Indigenous constitutional reform.

Of his involvement, Sydney Swans star player Buddy said: "My mum is a Noongar-Whadjuk woman and she taught me to be proud of who I am. But to be honest, our heritage and her story wasn't spoken about a lot because of all of the hurt from the past. Our people have been

subjected to discrimination and unfair treatment. There are still challenges facing our people to

this day and I hope that my story can help educate people and bring respect and a sense

of pride from all Australians about who we are."

Jesinta and Lance Franklin earlier this month. Picture: Ian Currie