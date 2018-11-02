Jennie teaches children a novel idea for help

LIFES LESSON: Agnes Water author Jennie Ryan was inspired to write Granny Jen Is Missing to help children with life's social issues.

A PASSION for teaching life's lessons to children inspired Agnes Water author Jennie Ryan to write Granny Jen Is Missing.

The book is about two young girls, Tabitha and Ruby, on their grandmother's property for an Easter-egg hunt when she goes missing.

The girls venture out looking for their missing grandmother and encounter different native wildlife.

Jennie was a primary school teacher who hated to see children get bullied and wanted to provide a space safe for them to grow and learn.

"The book deals with the two girls learning about resilience and safely stepping out of their comfort zone," she said.

"The animals represent different characteristics of people in society and they interact with the two girls while they explore the property."

There is big grey kangaroo who bullies a joey, a mob of emus, magpies, roosters and kookaburras.

All the animals play an important part of the story and show different scenarios the children may encounter in life and strategies on how to cope with them.

To keep an authentic local theme to the book, Jennie even used names and places of the region.

"When I wrote the book I used names like Baffle Creek and Agnes Water and kids who read the book can relate to the story," she said.

This is Jennie's first book. Her second one, which she hopes to release next year, will be about photography.