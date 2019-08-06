Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

Jeff Bezos sells $US2.8b of Amazon stock

6th Aug 2019 6:14 PM

Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos offloaded $US990 million ($A1.5 billion) worth of shares in the company on Thursday and Friday, taking the total value of shares sold last week to $US2.8 billion ($A4.1 billion).

In the last three days of July, Bezos has sold stock worth about $US1.8 billion, regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

Amazon declined to comment on Bezos' stock sale.

The move comes as part of a previously announced trading plan.

Bezos had previously said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

Bezos' former wife, Mackenzie Bezos, who currently owns Amazon stake worth more than $US37 billion, is now the online retailer's second largest individual shareholder.

More Stories

amazon amazon stock jeff bezos stock market

Top Stories

    'Why not?': O'Dowd doubles down on nuclear power support

    premium_icon 'Why not?': O'Dowd doubles down on nuclear power support

    Politics KEN O'Dowd has doubled down on his support for an inquiry into nuclear power, dubbing it is an "obligation” of his work as the Federal Member for Flynn.

    • 6th Aug 2019 5:00 PM
    Crash victim was in a coma for a week

    premium_icon Crash victim was in a coma for a week

    News 'He smiles when you say something funny'

    Councillor launches petition for better healthcare services

    premium_icon Councillor launches petition for better healthcare services

    Health Cr Goodluck seeks changes to Gladstone Hospital

    Brave little girl helps cops nab Bible study sex predator

    premium_icon Brave little girl helps cops nab Bible study sex predator

    Crime Jamie Winston Harris in court on multiple child sex abuse charges