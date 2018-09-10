Menu
Gladstone Court House. Generic file photo. Courthouse.
Crime

Court: Jeep crime spree co-accused gets 9 months' probation

Andrew Thorpe
by
10th Sep 2018 4:30 AM

ONE of five people charged over a 24-hour Gladstone crime spree in July pleaded guilty to four charges on Friday.

Gregory James Coulson, 38, was a passenger in a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee when it led police on a series of high-speed chases across Gladstone on July 1, before it was brought to a halt by police taking out its tyres with stingers.

He appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court via video link, pleading guilty to stealing and unlawful use of a vehicle.

He also pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police, even after magistrate Neil Lavaring wondered out loud ("Did he work the gears or something?") if he was sure he wanted to given he had never driven the Jeep himself.

After conferring with his lawyer, Coulson, who at one point called Mr Lavaring "chief" before quickly correcting himself to "Your Honour", maintained he wanted to "get this over and done with" and pleaded guilty as a party to those offences.

He told the court he had stolen groceries from Woolworths during the crime spree "because we were hungry".

Mr Lavaring sentenced him to six months in prison, which taking into account time served means he will be eligible for parole on Friday.

He also received nine months' probation.

