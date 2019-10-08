Jebediah Leaving Home for Gladstone

The Band Jebediah will be performing Gladstone alongside You Am I later this month.

WHEN the opportunity arose for Jebediah singer Kevin Mitchell to tour Australia with his idols, he couldn’t say no.

The Perth alternative rockers are joining Sydney four-piece You Am I on a massive 21-date national tour, stopping in at Gladstone later this month.

Jebediah are no strangers to the region. They last performed here in 2018 as part of the Hotter Than Hell Tour.

“(It was) on a crazy hot afternoon in Gladstone,” Mitchell remembered.

“I love spending time in north Queensland, it’s a very welcome relief from the cold.”

Even before 2018, Jebediah made their way to the Port City a number of times, enough to build up a fan base – and it’s no wonder why.

The band has been nominated for five ARIAs and won a number of West Australia Music Industry awards.

They’re responsible for songs Leaving Home, Harpoon and She’s a Comet.

“We’re very lucky to be in a position where we can play regional places and people know who we are,” Mitchell said.

“It’s probably due to a good couple of decades of play and having that broad reach into rural and regional Australian through Triple J.”

Despite their own impressive track record, Mitchell is still starstruck by tour counterparts You Am I.

“They’ve been my favourite band when I was in high school,” he said.

“Our history goes back even longer than Jebediah. I’m still a total fan at heart.

“I like that after 25 years of doing this that I still feel like a music fan when I’m watching my favourite bands.”

You Am I also boasts an impressive record.

Their 10-album catalogue features two gold records and one platinum, plus 10 ARIA awards.

Their biggest hits include Berlin Chair, Heavy Heart and Jaimme’s Got a Gal.

Between the two, Gladstone is in for an impressive show and Mitchell said it wouldn’t go unnoticed.

“We often are told when we go to places (like Gladstone) ‘we don’t get many bands’,” he said.

“I get a sense that it’s really appreciated.

“It’s not something that happens every weekend and they’re not spoiled for choice every week.”

The tour kicks off this weekend in regional Western Australia before reaching the Harvey Road Tavern on October 24.

To purchase tickets, visit youami.com.au/you-am-i-x-jebediah/.

You Am I and Jebediah Tour

When: 8pm, Thursday, October 24.

Where: Harvey Road Tavern

Tickets: youami.com.au/you-am-i-x-jebediah/