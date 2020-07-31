Menu
JEALOUSY: Some nasty texts have landed a Gladstone man in trouble.
Crime

Jealousy lands Gladstone man in trouble

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Jul 2020 3:00 PM
JEALOUSY has landed one Gladstone man in trouble after he sent harassing texts to a woman accusing her of sleeping with other men.

The man who cannot be named pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court between June 20 and 26 the man sent harassing texts that were not of good behaviour breaching the orders condition.

She said on June 20 the man sent texts to the victim reading: “Hi you have company, little white car, hope he makes you feel like a woman then” and “Can he f--k you like I can? I know he couldn’t love you like I can.”

Sgt Hoskins said the man attended the victim’s house for a cup of coffee and accused her of having other men in the house.

Sgt Hoskins told the court the man sent another text on June 26 telling the victim everyone in his workplace calls her “little miss piggy”.

She told the court during police questioning the man admitted to sending the texts and said he had “true feelings” for the victim and it got to him when other men were sleeping over.

The man, self-representing, told the court he agreed he sent some nasty texts but said the victim also sent some to him.

“I’ve moved on mate, learnt a valuable lesson there,” the man said.

He was put on a 12 month good behaviour bond with a $600 recognisance. No conviction was recorded.

