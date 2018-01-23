Menu
Jealous? Riley has one of Gladstone's best jobs

TIGHT LINES: Riley Clow is the apprentice guide for Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing.
Chris Lees
by

RILEY Clow has one of the best jobs in our region.

The teenager is the apprentice guide for Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing.

Business owner Justin Nye ran a competition for the job, and was inundated with entries.

During the school holidays Riley took part in the first half of his training at Lake Awoonga.

Justin said the day went really well and his young apprentice learnt quickly, catching eight freshwater barramundi.

"It's about learning the first couple of times and then he'll have another day training," he said.

Riley will have the chance to take someone out for the day and be their guide.

The idea behind the competition was to promote fishing as something healthy and good for kids to take part in.

"Most of all though it's about giving back to these local kids; they're the fishermen of the future, they're the guides of the future," Mr Nye said.

If you have any fishing photos email newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au and we will publish them in Saturday's Gladstone Observer.

