$30m Catholic school’s strict entry policy

Colourful walls of at the John Grey Hall of Residence at JCU PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

FAMILIES hoping to enrol their children in Cairns' newest private school won't have the option of going on a waiting list.

The multi-storeyed, $30 million Catholic secondary school earmarked for land at James Cook University's Smithfield campus was announced last week.

But Cairns Catholic Education Services governance and engagement manager Andrew McKenzie said students would be selected based on interviews.

James Cook University Cairns Campus Chancellery Director David Craig and Vice Chancellor Professor Sandra Harding with Catholic Education Services Director of School Development and Bishop James Foley announce a new catholic high school on the Cairns campus at the university. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

"The cost for the new school will be the same as other colleges and that is all on our website," he said.

"We'll start the enrolment process a bit further down the track; we have got to get approvals and find a principal.

"Enrolments will be based on interviews; early enrolments aren't a factor with us."

Mr McKenzie said he had noticed "a lot of Facebook activity, particularly from parents on the northern beaches" in response to the news.

"They are excited by it all. It means a lot for families around the northern beaches; they haven't had the opportunity for a school like this as of yet," he said.

PPNQ Developments managing director Darren Halpin welcomed the announcement of the new school.

"Any extra capacity in schooling on the northern beaches obviously helps me sell more blocks of land," the developer of the former Paradise Palms Golf Course said.

"By not having a high school on our site, it means we won't have a thousand parents and teachers driving up and down our road three or four times a day.

"It's great news, and we're very happy about this."

The cost of Catholic primary school tuition fees over a 40 week school year is $38.65 per week. For a secondary education, tuition fee ranges from $66.28 per school week for lower secondary to $81.30 per school week for upper secondary.

In primary and secondary schools, a 15 per cent discount on tuition fees applies for two children, a 30 per cent discount for three children, and up to a 70 per cent discount for seven children.