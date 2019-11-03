Jason Stanhope stars for his team at Red Rooster Carnival

TOUCH: Gladstone Grizzlies under-17 boys' team are no strangers to the Red Rooster Junior Carnival and that's just how they like it.

The team took out the U17 Division 1 title yesterday afternoon beating 99 Overall 5-1 in Rockhampton.

Victorious captain Jason Stanhope has played the annual competition every year since he was five and the atmosphere is what keeps him coming back.

"It's a good, friendly competition," he said.

The 16-year-old is a Central Queensland representative player but when he plays in the Red Rooster Carnival, his focus is sportsmanship - winning is just a bonus.

Grizzlies were undefeated , but Stanhope said the camaraderie between teams was a highlight.

Eleven Gladstone teams travelled to Rockhampton for the carnival, which provided an opportunity for younger players, according to coach Denis Black.

"It's about giving the younger ones the opportunity to play in higher divisions," Black said.

He was proud of how the Gladstone teams put sportsmanship first in all their games.

A total of 122 teams, from U10 to U17, competed at the two-day event - the most teams in the history of the carnival.

Rockhampton Touch Football event organiser Denise Edwards said the carnival's growth was because of the atmosphere and off-field antics.

"There were coaches on the sideline all dressed up - one was dressed as Sheriff Woody from Toy Story," Edwards said.

Trophies weren't limited to on-field performances at the carnival.

The Gladstone All Stars team won the hotly contested most colourful uniform category with their multi-coloured jerseys with bright stars.

"Because it's a participation-only carnival the whole focus is on fun," Edwards said.

Division 10 winners Rockhampton U17 girls team, the Devils, certainly met the competition's fun-focused criteria with "bonding with the girls" the highlight of the competition. -