Jared Blanchard signs on with Port City Power

BASKETBALL: Veteran player Jared Blanchard has signed on to be part of the Port City Power.

He had previously played for the Rockhampton Rockets and participated in the under-18 Australian Championships in 2014.

Blanchard said he's excited to be back on the court after a sojourn away from the game.

"Gladstone is a great fit for me,” he said.

"I am excited about getting back on to the court and picking up where I left off.

"I know the style and clearly understand the competitive expectations.

"I was team mates with Taylor Young with the Rockets in 2017 and look forward to teaming up again with someone of his calibre.”

Coach Brady Walmsley is very happy about the signing.

"Jared is a CQ guy, who is familiar with the area and the standard of the league,” he said.

"He and I have a history together and I look forward to reuniting on the same team in a competitive setting like the QBL.

"Jared's versatility is going to be a huge asset to our group and I am really confident in his ability to contribute immediately.”

Both Blanchard and Walmsley have worked together before in the realm of junior state representative teams.

"I have a history with coach Walmsley from junior state teams and am excited to have the chance to play under him again,” Blanchard said.

"Jared is another person who has picked our club based on the environment we are trying to create and the quality of the people we have involved,” Walmsley said.

"We didn't win as much as we would have liked last season, but we are certainly starting to reap the rewards of the culture we began to establish.”

Blanchard is one of many who have committed to the Port City Power for next season.

Players who have already signed up include import players Taylor Young and Harold Ridgeway, in addition to Gladstone players Mitchell Knight and Dylan Owen.

For the women's team, Briana Bailey has recently re-signed to be part of the program for another season after spending time with the Rockhampton Cyclones.