Japanese trip inspires Calliope artist

HOME AGAIN: Margaret Worthington has just returned from Japan. She shared her artist in residence program with other artists from all around the world including Canada, Denmark and Los Angeles, US. Mike Richards GLA231217ARTS

WHEN Calliope artist and bird enthusiast Margaret Worthington heard about

an artist in residence program in Japan her first thought was about seeing puffins.

But wild tufted puffins proved out of reach and instead Ms Worthington found herself in Onishi, a small town dotted with giant greenish stones.

Her base in Onishi, two hours north-west of Tokyo, was Shiro Oni Studio.

Run by an American,

the studio can cater for up to 12 artists in residence at a time.

When Ms Worthington was there, there were seven.

"We were all very lucky, everyone was a really hard- working, sensitive artist,

we all got on so well and there were no tantrums,” she said.

The artists had to produce a piece for an exhibition by the end of their residence.

Ms Worthington chose to focus on "moments in time” she experienced during her stay in Japan.

In her work (pictured) each cylinder represents a story of something that happened during her stay.

When The Leaves Fall From The Trees They Do Not Die. Margaret Worthington

One story was about about a deer which was found eating a farmer's soybean crop.

"They shot it and ... gave us some of the meat and one of the Japanese (artists) made a big noodle broth with it,” she said.

Ms Worthington said she noted a cultural tendency in Japanese attitudes to the artistic process.

"Western artists (tend

to be) much more open

and freer to discuss work, and (they likely have)

more exposure to works from different cultural backgrounds,” she said.

She said in high-end shops, the best of Japanese culture was on display, "beautiful designs and craftsmanship, and (high quality) papers and brushes ... it's a fantastic, sophisticated culture”.

To experience the AiR program, Ms Worthington put together a proposal, sat for an interview and paid for her stay.

Artists can also apply for grants.