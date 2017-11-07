News

Japanese takeaway to open at Valley shops?

SOMETHING NEW: A new food place is going in at the Valley shops.
SOMETHING NEW: A new food place is going in at the Valley shops. Chris Lees
Chris Lees
by

A NEW takeaway food store will open at at The Valley shopping centre.

Builders are working on the old Wok Me store, which closed earlier this year.

It is believed the new store could be Japanese takeaway chain Ichi Maki, which already has a store at Stockland Gladstone.

The Gladstone Observer asked CBRE questions about what was happening at the store.

They redirected our queries to Ichi Maki.

In June this year, Elanor Retail Property Fund bought Gladstone Square Shopping Centre, previously and better known as The Valley, for $31.5 million.

At the time head of retail and fund manager Michael Baliva said said they focused on food retailers over fashion.

"We think the design of the centre is good for that convenience style shopping,” he said.

"Anything that would fit that convenience offering, like food, catering, retail servicing, is what we're looking for.”

The Observer is yet to hear back from Ichi Maki.

Gladstone Observer

