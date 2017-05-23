Jan's family celebrates 80 years in style

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Jan Stiller (centre, front) celebrated her 80th birthday with a small lunch surrounded by her family.

ALTHOUGH she likes to blend into the background, Jan Stiller's family made sure they celebrated her 80th birthday in style.

Having spent her entire life on the farm, Mrs Stiller celebrated her 80th birthday at her son's farm on Saturday May 13.

Surrounded by her family, Mrs Stiller said she wouldn't have had it any other way.

"I said I didn't want (a party), I'm not a socialite like that, but they insisted,” she said.

"It was good because it was really small, that's all I would ever agree to.

"I could get around and talk to everyone. Big parties? Forget them.”

Jan Stiller has spent all her life on the farm. Contributed.

Mrs Stiller said she and her three youngest brothers had spent their childhoods running around outside.

"There was a steep hill and when it was wet we used to slide down there in the mud,” she said.

"We climbed every tree, plums, some were really high.

"I don't know how we climbed up some of those trees.”

Always on the move, whether it was exploring the farm or helping her father, Mrs Stiller said they always had an appetite.

Having made everything from scratch, from the basics to hearty meals, Mrs Stiller said there had always been food available.

"There are no takeaways down the road here,” she said.

"You have to cook everything, the only thing I don't cook now is bread.”

Although she was always surrounded by food, Mrs Stiller said she didn't see honey until she was 15 years old.

"Mum would make jams from citrus trees,” she said.

"Dad planted a row every year, half gooseberries and half rosellas, we never had bees in those days.”

Enjoying the peace and quiet that comes with farm life, Mrs Stiller said she has never missed a sunrise or a sunset.