27°
News

Jan's family celebrates 80 years in style

Emily Pidgeon | 23rd May 2017 8:29 PM
BIRTHDAY GIRL: Jan Stiller (centre, front) celebrated her 80th birthday with a small lunch surrounded by her family.
BIRTHDAY GIRL: Jan Stiller (centre, front) celebrated her 80th birthday with a small lunch surrounded by her family. Contributed.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ALTHOUGH she likes to blend into the background, Jan Stiller's family made sure they celebrated her 80th birthday in style.

Having spent her entire life on the farm, Mrs Stiller celebrated her 80th birthday at her son's farm on Saturday May 13.

Surrounded by her family, Mrs Stiller said she wouldn't have had it any other way.

"I said I didn't want (a party), I'm not a socialite like that, but they insisted,” she said.

"It was good because it was really small, that's all I would ever agree to.

"I could get around and talk to everyone. Big parties? Forget them.”

Jan Stiller has spent all her life on the farm.
Jan Stiller has spent all her life on the farm. Contributed.

Mrs Stiller said she and her three youngest brothers had spent their childhoods running around outside.

"There was a steep hill and when it was wet we used to slide down there in the mud,” she said.

"We climbed every tree, plums, some were really high.

"I don't know how we climbed up some of those trees.”

Always on the move, whether it was exploring the farm or helping her father, Mrs Stiller said they always had an appetite.

Having made everything from scratch, from the basics to hearty meals, Mrs Stiller said there had always been food available.

"There are no takeaways down the road here,” she said.

"You have to cook everything, the only thing I don't cook now is bread.”

Although she was always surrounded by food, Mrs Stiller said she didn't see honey until she was 15 years old.

"Mum would make jams from citrus trees,” she said.

"Dad planted a row every year, half gooseberries and half rosellas, we never had bees in those days.”

Enjoying the peace and quiet that comes with farm life, Mrs Stiller said she has never missed a sunrise or a sunset.

Gladstone Observer

Date nights under $50

ACCORDING to The Bachelor falling in love involves helicopter rides, private jets, shopping trips, and we mustn’t forget the hot tubs.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

What would you do, go for a local company or cheaper quote?

What would you do, go for a local company or cheaper quote?

THE sheer desperation of the region's job crisis was illustrated perfectly at a council meeting

Garbage truck load catches fire in ALDI car park

WHAT A FLAMING LOAD OF GARBAGE: Two fire crews were called to the scene.

What a flaming load of garbage.

Dodgy car rental deal lands Gladstone man in court

FILE PHOTO: 2012 Holden Commodore SV6.

Deal with mate goes wrong after car reported stolen

Jan's family celebrates 80 years in style

BIRTHDAY GIRL: Jan Stiller (centre, front) celebrated her 80th birthday with a small lunch surrounded by her family.

Jan Stiller says she's "not a socialite”, but her family insisted.

Local Partners

Better phone service for Gladstone's regional towns

Telstra: "This technology is delivering big benefits to these rural and regional communities”

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

BlazeAid coming to the rescue at Bororen

CALL OF DUTY: BlazeAid volunteers clean fence debris off a property. They will conduct similar work at Bororen.

VOLUNTEERS to set up camp in Bororen to help farmers after TC Debbie

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Concert death toll revised up to 22, tour suspended

TWENTY-TWO people have been killed and at least 59 people have been injured following a terror attack in Manchester

Casual Keanu says fame is ‘cool’

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

NOBODY expected much of John Wick when it was released in 2014.

Ariana Grande breaks her silence after fatal blast

According to reports quoting witnesses, a mass emergency evacuation was prompted after explosions were heard at the end of US singer Ariana Grande's concert in the arena.

The entertainment industry is in shock after attack on concert

Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Actor Rebel Wilson outside court on Friday.

REBEL Wilson's career destroyed by grubby campaign, court hears.

Seven Year Switch: The boner to end all boners

Johnny’s outraged over claims he has a cracked boner.

She gulps. Her face says it all.

Bay to star in Hollywood shark thriller ‘Cage Dive’

Cage Dive, written and directed by Gerald Rascionato, is now screening in the United States of America. It had scenes filmed in Hervey Bay.

And our visiting humpback whales also make appearance.

Celebrity sex tapes: Where does all that money go?

Basically, did Paris and Kim earn fortunes from their videos?

WHY WAIT......MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY....

10 Creekview Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $335,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood in Gladstone's highly sought after Forest Springs estate is this near new low maintenance, family friendly home surrounded by...

HOUSE, POOL, ACREAGE....AND SHEDS GALORE!

26 Hennie Drive, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 9 $599,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 26 HENNIE DRIVE to the market! This beautiful family home is set in the peaceful location of Benaraby. With a...

MUST SELL.... RENOVATOR&#39;S DELIGHT IN PRIME LOCATION.... 1,012m2 LEVEL BLOCK

18 Scenery Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 AUCTION

The seller's instructions are clear... This property must sell at Auction, if not prior! The potential for this old girl is endless! Well positioned on a MASSIVE...

20K REDUCTION... MOTIVATED SALE... INVEST OR NEST

1 Steed Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 2 2 $179,000

This high set home situated in the sought after location of West Gladstone will not last long. It is priced to sell! The home is spacious under roof offering a...

TROPICAL RETREAT WITH EXPANSIVE WATER VIEWS

72 Sutton Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Are you tired of looking at homes that look the same? Are you looking for year round resort style living with a quality life style? Do you like to entertain? If...

UNLOCK THE TRUE POTENTIAL...RENOVATION PROJECT...WE&#39;RE SELLING

58 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 2 AUCTION

Calling all tradies or DIY enthusiasts. Hidden gem in Barney Point waiting for a new owner to call home. Capitalise on the affordable pricing in Gladstone and...

INTERSTATE OWNER WANTS OUT...MODERN and FUNCTIONAL DESIGN...LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING

12 Dean Street, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Be the first to inspect this modern 2007 built lowset brick home located in the Billabong Heights Estate, Glen Eden with easy access to Glenlyon Road. The floor...

Huge Home Opposite Golf Course!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Golf Course whilst in the comfort of your own home. This huge home is waiting for some TLC, but with a good kitchen, 4 great...

PERFECTLY PRESENTED

10 Resolute Street, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 2 $259,000

In a quiet street with lovely street appeal is 10 Resolute Street. Featuring three bedrooms all with BIR's, carpeted and new ceiling fans with the entire home...

Manicured Gardens, Pool, Views - What More Could You Wish For?

6 McIver Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 3 $429,000

What a difference manicured gardens can make to a home? From the first moment you arrive at 6 McIver Road, Seaview Heights you will notice the love and attention...

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

New tool reveals which areas are most 'vulnerable' for renters

An aerial shot of Agnes Water main beach. According to new information, people renting in the region are more vulnerable than those in Gladstone suburbs.

Big differences between living in Gladstone and outer areas

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

Thirteen properties will be sold by council if rates are not paid

There are 13 homes throughout the region which could be sold because of unpaid rates.

Deadline for rates payment nears

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!